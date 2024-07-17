The Big Picture Get ready for the emergence of Tom Bombadil in Season 2, bringing joy and wisdom to a gloomy time in Middle-earth.

Bombadil, a mysterious and wise character, offers a ray of light in the darkness as villains take center stage.

Season 2 will see the rise of powerful creatures and the potential emergence of the Balrog, adding to the epic drama.

From the very first moment that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered, the Prime Video series has brought to live action previously unseen portions of the ever enthralling stories of Middle-earth. As we head towards the show's new sophomore season which is set to premiere on August 29, we look into yet another previously unseen stalwart from the source material. Goofy Tom Bombadil (Rory Kinnear) is arriving to bring some deep wisdom and much needed jovial bliss to a gloomy time period for Middle-earth. Even as we anticipate his joyful emergence, series showrunner JD Payne has teased what is to come from the "oldest and fatherless."

For those familiar with Bombadil's character from The Lord of the Rings, he is fondly remembered as a mysterious fellow, overflowing with wisdom and having a penchant for singing and dancing around. While speaking in an interview with Total Film, Payne discussed how it felt adapting the character of the one whom the Elves know as Iarwain Ben-adar. "It was the opportunity, not of one lifetime, but many lifetimes, to write Tom Bombadil," the showrunner reveals. Payne goes on to reveal that a quarter of the character's dialogue comes straight from the books, with the show's writers working tirelessly to adapt J.R.R. Tolkien's work faithfully. Payne goes on to add, "One of the moments I love best about this season is when The Stranger asks, 'Who are you?' And Bombadil just says, 'Eldest.' He's wacky and sings songs, but when he says that, you get this sense of, "Oh, he's been around for thousands of years.'"

Rays of Light In Ever Growing Darkness

Despite his considerable abilities, Bombadil does not participate in the conflicts of Middle-earth, making his character quite fascinating. This coming season has already been billed as one that sees the villains take center stage, and it does not bode well for most inhabitants of Middle-earth, save perhaps Tom Bombadil. Cynthia Addai-Robinson who plays Míriel, the Queen-regent of Númenor, suggested in an interview with Collider that there would be some ray of light in the dark to come. "I would say that despite the fact that this does take a darker tone, there are still gonna be those elements that speak to hope and light and even levity because, obviously, people want to still have those moments of pause amongst the relentless push of darkness," she says.

While we might hope for light as the shadow of Mordor begins to spread, with Tom being a likely source of reprieve. Season 2 will the rise of powerful creatures asleep in the depths of the mountains. In the show's first season, the Balrog was teased as the Dwarves mined ever deeper into the earth. A creature that will aid in the destruction of Khazad-dûm, Owain Arthur who plays Prince Durin IV, discussed the creature's potential emergence, saying, "Possibly, possibly. I'm not allowed to say. I mean, I'd love to tell you. I'd love to bring you on to the set and go, "Listen, this is what happens, this happens here, and this happens here." I'd love to tell you, but then I'd have to kill you. I want people to discover it in that moment."

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 will be available to stream on Prime Video beginning August 29. Season 1 is available now.

