Middle-earth is about to be plunged into darkness in the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the sort it hasn't seen since the time of Melkor, the one later known as the Dark Lord Morgoth. Sauron (Charlie Vickers) is set to be the harbinger of darkness as he continues to grow in power. The second season will see heroes and villains confront one another. However, a battle between the forces of good and evil won't be the only interesting thing that will happen in season two. The highly anticipated second season will see the long-awaited live-action debut of Tom Bombadil, played by Rory Kinnear.

Speaking during an interview with GamesRadar+, Kinnear discussed his character's debut on the show, while comparing the character to the source material from J.R.R. Tolkien's work. Highlighting that Bombadil has been omitted from previous adaptations, Kinnear understands why it has taken this long. "Well, I guess with the other adaptations, I think Peter Jackson said it, it doesn't necessarily drive the story on, particularly in the narrative of it," Kinnear explains. "But in the pages and in people's imaginations, he is this incredible character that has so much knowledge and so much sense of fun and so much life about him, as well as the whole of humanity and history and the earth. This is sort of representative of all that Earth is, and Middle-earth."

Going further, Kinnear adds that the multi-season approach will help further explore the character. "Obviously, over multi-season episodic TV, you’ve got more time to investigate those stories," the actor adds. "In the way that [showrunners] J.D. [Payne] and Patrick [McKay] are telling the story, they're able to create a role for him that isn't necessarily the one that he has in the books. So whilst they're using that character, they are using him in a different way to how Tolkien did."

The Stranger Meets Tom Bombadil

Image via Prime Video

The second season of Rings of Power is set to premiere on August 29 with a return to Middle-earth. Season 2 will be all about the villains, and the emergence of new heroes as well. One of the major characters whose origin story needs to be unraveled is actor Daniel Weyman's The Stranger. The character will travel to Rhun in the company of his little friends, and there he will encounter Tom Bombadil. In a previous chat with Collider, Weyman explained how both characters are set to relate with each other. His comments read:

“What I like about those scenes is that in Season 1, The Stranger was sort of trying to understand this power that was around him and the energy that was around him, and it largely had consequences for the communities he was within. They had to react to it. But in this scenario, it's Tom Bombadil who's got the power and the energies and knows how to wield them. Suddenly, The Stranger is having to be responsive and reactive, and we've never seen him in that territory before. So, it's gonna be quite exciting to see how The Stranger feels when suddenly the boot’s on the other foot. Tom Bombadil is full of mischief. He is enigmatic, he is whimsical, and he sings.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 premieres on August 29. Check out the new featurette from the second season above and stream The Rings of Power Season 1 on Prime Video.

