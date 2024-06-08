The Big Picture To stay true to Tolkien's vision, The Rings of Power Season 2 must accurately portray Tom Bombadil's whimsical and musical nature.

Understanding Bombadil's role as an isolationist is crucial, as he is a loner with a unique connection to Middle-earth.

In a darker Rings of Power Season 2, Tom Bombadil can provide a much-needed light to the characters, akin to his role in The Fellowship of the Ring.

With the news that Rory Kinnear will be playing the beloved Middle-earth character Tom Bombadil in the second season of Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, reactions have been understandably mixed. On one hand, every adaptation of The Lord of the Rings has thus far failed to adapt Bombadil, one of J.R.R. Tolkien's favorite spectacles. The idea that we might see the singing giant of a man dancing around in live-action is certainly appealing. On the other hand, what we've seen of Tom Bombadil thus far (which admittedly isn't much) hasn't inspired loads of confidence. The truth is, if Rings of Power wants to do Bombadil right, the show needs to make him as strange and otherworldly as he appears in the original text itself.

Tom Bombadil Is a Strange (but Important) Addition to The Lord of the Rings

There is a lot of debate among Tolkien fans as to who or what Tom Bombadil is exactly. Some have theorized that he's a Maia, or perhaps a bodily personification of Middle-earth itself, but the mystery surrounding the character is part of his upright charm. According to the professor himself, Tom Bombadil was constructed as an intentional enigma, one to which, if there is a definite answer, we aren't meant to know. Nevertheless, Bombadil is one of the supporting characters we spend the most time with in Tolkien's The Fellowship of the Ring, with his part in the story spanning three chapters from "The Old Forest" to the end of "Fog on the Barrow-Downs." What we learn of him is that he's a jolly old fellow who is not just older than most of Middle-earth, but is happy to remain in his little corner of the map.

"[Tom Bombadil] represents something that I feel important, though I would not be prepared to analyze the feeling precisely," Tolkien once wrote in a seven-page letter to a fan, as collected in The Letters of J.R.R. Tolkien. "I would not, however, have left him in, if he did not have some kind of function." To the professor, Bombadil represented more than just a fun interlude for Frodo, Sam, Merry, and Pippin on their way to Bree. In another letter, he adds that Bombadil evokes the "spirit of the (vanishing) Oxford and Berkshire countryside," a concept that would be echoed again at the very end of The Return of the King. Tom Bombadil might not be the most important character in The Lord of the Rings plot-wise (Tolkien even admitted this), but he's certainly a fan-favorite addition intentionally crafted into the narrative, despite what other live-action or animated adaptations might have you believe.

It's no wonder then that The Rings of Power is bringing Old Tom to the screen. The character is one of the oldest in the book, and so a Second Age appearance certainly isn't out of the realm of possibility. Given his extended lifespan, old Bombadillo is the perfect character from Tolkien's Legendarium to include in the Lord of the Rings prequel, the only question is, how well can he be adapted by those in charge? "He’s whimsical and magical, and almost verging on silly," showrunner Patrick McKay explained to Vanity Fair. "But also has the wisdom of the ages and the music of the spheres and deep emotional wells of ancient history and myth..." That much is certainly true, and it sounds on the surface as if McKay and co-creator J.D. Payne understand the character well. Hopefully, that's actually true.

Bright Colors and Musical Talent Are Vital to Tolkien's Middle-Earth

What fans love most about Tom Bombadil is the absurdity of him. His jovial attitude towards life and danger, his constant singing and rhyming, and his playful banter make him stick out among the rest of Middle-earth. While characters like Aragorn, Gandalf, and Elrond have a weighted seriousness to them, especially in light of Sauron's return, Bombadil lives every day as if nothing else were happening in the world. "He is a strange creature," Elrond once noted, and he's absolutely right. It's this high strangeness that makes Bombadil so interesting, and it's this part of him that Rings of Power ought to keep intact if they want to accurately bring one of Tolkien's favorites to life. Bombadil's melodic nature must come across here, or else we run in danger of diminishing the character's role.

Tom Bomabdil is the most recognizable because of his use of song. Music has always played an important part in Tolkien's world. From the very creation of Arda to the songs sung by members of the Fellowship throughout the end of the Third Age, Tolkien weaves musical storytelling throughout the entire epic. Out of all the characters in Middle-earth, Bombadil is perhaps the best at this. Singing is a part of who he is, and it's only by song that he's able to save the hobbits from Old Man Willow in the first place. Bringing Tom Bombadil to life means also bringing to life his musical prowess. Without it, he wouldn't really be Tom Bombadil. It would almost be comparable to taking away Gandalf's staff and still claiming he's the Grey Wizard. It just doesn't work.

Likewise, Old Tom's appearance also reveals who he is as a character. "Bright blue his jacket is, and his boots are yellow," Bombadil sings in describing himself. It may seem silly, but it's part of the character's entire aesthetic, and this is fantasy, after all, and sometimes silliness is a virtue. From what we've seen from the first images of Rory Kinnear as Old Bombadillo, there's a lot to be desired. Costuming is important when it comes to adapting Tolkien's work, especially for Bombadil as it represents his distinct personality. Perhaps it's just the lighting, or maybe it's just the nature of behind-the-scenes images compared to the real-thing, but one of the trademark elements of Tom Bombadil is the character's appearance. If the show can't get that right, then we may need to re-think how Bombadil appears here.

Don't Forget That Tom Bombadil Is a Bit of an Isolationist

Another thing we must remember about Tom Bombadil is that, although he is willing to get involved with the four hobbits who find themselves lost in the Old Forest, the character is a bit of a loner when it comes to the greater Middle-earth. The fact that different races hold different names for the jolly figure emphasizes that nobody knows too much about him. Gandalf and Elrond are certainly familiar, but they've lived extended lives that go back ages. Bombadil's priority has always been the forests, the rivers, and the hills. He refuses to join the hobbits on their journey to Bree (which isn't particularly far) because he has a distinct responsibility to his current locale. "Tom's country ends here," he tells the hobbits at their farewell. "He will not pass the borders. Tom has his house to mind, and Goldberry is waiting!"

While Tom Bombadil is certainly the adventuring type (taking on Old Man Willow and the Barrow-wights is no small feat), his adventures only go so far. Gandalf even mentions that, if they had given the One Ring (which holds no power over Bombadil) to him, he likely would've just lost it. His jolly and carefree demeanor is a major part of who Old Tom is as a character, which leads us to wonder why he might involve himself in the business of the Second Age. It's already been revealed that Bombadil will be a little less of an isolationist in this iteration, which makes sense given the nature of television. Hopefully, that means he'll be bringing a bit of an upbeat breath of fresh air to the narrative, which will only likely get more intense.

It's also worth noting that including Tom Bombadil also means that we'll need Goldberry as well. We know from The Adventures of Tom Bombadil that he met Goldberry and took her as his wife long ago. While we don't know when exactly that took place, given the character's age, we can assume it was long before the Second Age. Goldberry, Old Man Willow, and the Barrow-wights are all tied together, and if the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) and Nori (Markella Kavenagh) are going to wander Middle-earth and meet Tom Bombadil, they too should be included.

If 'The Rings of Power' Is Going to Get Darker, Then Tom Bombadil Needs to Be a Greater Light

Series creators J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay have already revealed that Season 2 of The Rings of Power is going to be much darker than the first. With Charlie Vickers's Sauron now revealed and Mordor reclaimed by the Dark Lord, things are going to heat up immensely when the Prime Video series returns. Considering this, it's a wonder where a character like Tom Bombadil might fit into that type of narrative. Yet, just as in Tolkien's original masterwork, Old Tom could be a light for our leading characters to help them carry on through the darkness.

In Fellowship of the Ring, Bombadil saves the hobbits from the nasty Barrow-wights, vile shapeshifters who wanted to claim Frodo and his friends for themselves. Despite the darkness, Bombadil shone through and rescued our heroes, and maybe he could do the same here for Rings of Power. After a very mixed first season, the Lord of the Rings prequel series needs a win, and if Tom Bombadil is brought to the screen correctly (yes, with his joyful singing and all), it may just win the show some points from die-hard Tolkien fans.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is available for streaming on Prime Video, with Season 2 set to premiere on August 29.

