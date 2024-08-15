The Big Picture Get ready for war in Middle-earth with Season 2 of The Rings of Power, premiering on August 29.

Galadriel allies with Orc leader Adar to face the threats of Sauron.

Sauron's "rings of power" now in play as the Dwarves receive theirs.

War is coming to Middle-earth, and it looks like no one is safe. With just over two weeks to go until the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, Prime Video has released a new trailer for the epic fantasy series, which teases war and destruction, and yet also somehow already delivers on the promise of some delicious Haladriel moments for fans to chew on. Though, are we still calling it Haladriel now that Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) has revealed himself to be Sauron? I guess we'll find out on August 29, when the season premieres with three episodes.

Before culminating in a tense, heated moment between Sauron and Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), the sort of moment which fanfic dreams are made of, the trailer teases the very real threat Sauron poses to all of Middle-earth, be they Elf, Dwarf, or even Orc. The new season will see Galadriel allied with Adar (Sam Hazeldine), the leader of the Orcs, as the pair agree Sauron poses a danger to them both.

Galadriel, however, might be in more danger than she realizes, as Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) warns her that once Sauron has obtained someone's trust, he might be able to affect their thoughts. Gil-galad's warning is also apt for Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), as the master smith finds himself taken in by the dark lord in the guise of Annatar, the Lord of Gifts. The trailer shows the Elf catching on to the ruse rather quickly, but by then it's already too late.

The 'Rings of Power' Will Come Into Play in Season 2

Beyond the general threat of war that Sauron poses, the new trailer shows another danger previously hinted at in the last trailer for the season: namely, Sauron's "rings of power" are now coming into play. Season 1 ended with the Elves forging their three rings. Now, Season 2 will see the Dwarf Lords receive their seven rings in turn, something that gives Prince Durin (Owain Arthur) and Princess Disa (Sophia Nomvete) plenty of cause for concern.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 will also feature returning characters Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), Nori (Markella Kavanaugh), The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), Elendil (Lloyd Owen) and Isildur (Maxim Baldry), as well as the very exciting addition of Tom Bombadil (Rory Kinnear).

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on August 29. The first season is streaming now on Prime Video.

