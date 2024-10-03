Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for the 'Rings of Power' Season 2 finale.The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 has concluded its epic journey, but the story is not wrapped up just yet. Though Prime Video has not officially renewed the series, past reports suggest that work has already commenced and that the streaming service is committed to the 5-season plan originally set for the fantasy series. In the meantime, the Season 2 finale, "Shadow and Flame," gives the fans plenty to talk about, with the release of the Balrog, Eregion in ruins, and Sauron (Charlie Vickers) now in command of his own army. Even more memorably, Season 2 ended by finally revealing the identity of the Stranger (Daniel Weyman), who has been the source of much speculation since his introduction. But, even as one mystery is solved, Season 2 sets up many more for a third season to address.

Who Will Get the Nine Rings Made for Men?

As the title suggests, the Rings Sauron has Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) make are central to the story. Already distributed among the Elves and the Dwarves, only the Nine remain unclaimed, though they were completed in the penultimate episode. Currently in the possession of Sauron after his confrontation with Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), the Nine Rings are ready for distribution, but who will wear them? Whoever received the Rings are destined to become the Ringwraiths, making them vital characters in the story, but not even J. R. R. Tolkien gave their previous identities. Various theories have been posed, including Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), Kemen (Leon Wadham), and Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin), but nothing is confirmed. Season 3 will have the important task of not only introducing these characters but also showing them as they become Sauron's loyal servants.

What Does the Balrog's Release Mean for Khazad-dûm?

The Balrog's presence has long been hinted at in the series, as in peeks below the mines of Khazad-dûm. However, it did not do much until the Season 2 finale, which shows the creature fully awakened and ready to threaten the Dwarven home. Durin III (Peter Mullan) sacrifices himself in a heroic moment as he gives up the Ring that has been controlling him to face the Balrog. The fight causes a collapse that may keep the creature contained for a while, but now that it is awake, Khazad-dûm is in danger, and few understand that fact as well as Durin IV (Owain Arthur). Eventually, the Dwarves will be forced out of their home, but the series has released the creature much earlier than Tolkien's history, which is sure to bring complications for the Dwarves of Khazad-dûm.

Who Will Be the Next Leader of Khazad-dûm?

Though Durin III has just died, his kingdom faces rising problems in his absence. Other Dwarves want their tribute back, and though Durin IV seems like the natural successor, some Dwarf-lords are amassing support to gain Durin III's crown, including his other son. Though there is very little information about Durin IV's brother, his introduction is sure to make the succession more difficult. After all, Durin IV was disowned and rebelling against his father just before the King's death. But where has the other son been all this time? As this new Khazad-dûm storyline plays out, the series will have plenty to reveal, and after Durin IV has proven himself throughout Season 2, we can only hope he comes out on top.

Who Is the Dark Wizard Really?

Though we now know the Stranger is Gandalf, another Istar has a mysterious identity: the Dark Wizard (Ciarán Hinds). Gaining power in the lands of Rhûn, this wizard is presented as an antagonist, but very little information about him has been given. While the series has hinted that he may be Saruman, he could be any of the four yet-to-be-introduced Istari. After the series held on to the Stranger's secret for so long, it is no surprise that this mystery still stands. But as Gandalf continues to learn about himself and his purpose, he will have to make sense of his connection to the Dark Wizard, which requires understanding who he is.

Where Will the Stoors Go Now?

When Nori (Markella Kavenagh) and Poppy (Megan Richards) meet the Stoors, the settlement of hobbit-like people is resistant to leaving their homes despite the problems they face. But, in the finale, the Dark Wizard destroys their home, and Nori and Poppy help them set out on their first-ever migration. Considering their connection to the Harfoots, the Stoors may join Nori and Poppy's community, but their desire to put down roots may make that life impossible for them long-term. Of course, eventually, they will be among the founders of the Shire, which could be where The Rings of Power is leading them. However, the Stoors themselves are unaware of where they will go next, making their storyline a mystery that Season 3 will have to address.

Can Mìriel Save Númenor? And What Will Elendil Do Next?

Season 2 leaves Mìriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) in a precarious situation as she is imprisoned by Pharazôn and accused of allying herself with Sauron. The Faithful are rounded up as traitors, giving her no allies to speak of, because Númenor is headed for the destruction that she has been desperately trying to avoid. From her current position, Mìriel has even less power than before, but she may still try to win over the fickle Númenoreans as she tries to save the kingdom. The situation escalates Númenor's storyline with hope fading, but Elendil's (Lloyd Owen) escape provides some. He mentioned help in the West and his son Anárion, but Elendil is not one to run from a fight. What he is up to is unclear; perhaps he is hoping to find a new place to live before he saves the persecuted Faithful or planning to start a war with Pharazôn and his supporters. However, what is clear is that he Elendil still has an important role to play in Middle-earth.

How Will Pelargir Survive Under Kemen's Orders?

The Southlanders have settled in the Númenorean settlement of Pelargir, but in the finale, Pharazôn's evil son Kemen arrives, giving new orders to the settlers and ignoring the structure they have created. Kemen's orders to cut down trees so that Númenor can build up the fortress is in direct opposition to the agreement made with the Ents, who attacked the people for the destruction of the forest. After the devastation of their home and the many challenges they faced, the Southlanders are once again in a dangerous situation, and there is no pleasing everyone. Caught between the Númenorean and the Ents, Theo and the rest of those in Pelargir will have to make a choice, and neither answer will be pretty, but it will reveal a lot about them as they choose their enemy.

Will Isildur and Elendil Reunite?

After Season 1 left Isildur (Maxim Baldry) for dead, his family has been mourning him, while Isildur himself has been trying to find a way home. Kemen's arrival in Pelargir gives Isildur a chance to return to Númenor, where his sister, Eärien (Ema Horvath), will be thrilled to see him alive, but Elendil is on the run. The father-son duo is no closer to being reunited than before, begging the question of when Elendil will learn that his son survived. Isildur has been desperate to get to his father, but when he sees the turn that Númenor has taken, he may be distracted. The Rings of Power will eventually have to bring these two together for the reunion we've been waiting for, and hopefully sooner rather than later.

