Sauron’s shadow is spreading over Middle-earth, and it’s only going to get darker. As The Rings of Power is heading into its highly anticipated third season on Prime Video, the Dark Lord has already secured an epic dub by claiming the nine Rings of Men. With his power nearing its peak, it's not like the Fiery Eye for the Immortal Guy is going to rest on his laurels, so we can probably expect him to bring unprecedented chaos and destruction to Middle-earth in the coming episodes. While the main cast—including Morfydd Clark as Galadriel and Charlie Vickers as Sauron—returns, the big question is, what will Sauron do with his newfound power? Well, in an interview with ScreenRant, Vickers hinted that his character’s growing strength will make him even more dangerous.

“I think he’ll be more emboldened. I think in the sense that he’s getting close, if you look at his power on a chart, he’s getting closer and closer to being at his peak power. I think we could get a form, or a version, of Sauron where he is Sauron the Terrible, like he is at his most mighty externally, at least.”

Sauron 1, Númenor 0

Vickers also teased a potential exploration of how Sauron uses his ability to psychologically manipulate those around him, particularly in relation to Númenor. While Tolkien didn’t specify the exact form Sauron — although the show seems to think that form was "hot guy" — took during his rise in Númenor, Vickers believes the show could try to go further into his dynamic with Pharazôn.

“There’s a whole bunch of psychological stuff there, interplay between him and Pharazôn,” he said. “But I think that’s a bit further down the line, in terms of our show. I think he is on a vendetta against the Elves.” Speaking of Elves, Clark, who continues playing Galadriel, added her own insight into Sauron’s relentless nature. “And he hates boundaries, so he’ll continue to push them." Since we know we've got five seasons to get through, Season 3 is unlikely to offer a happy ending, and it’s clear that things will get much worse before they get better. The people of Númenor best get packing because they're going to need to find a new place to sleep pretty quickly.

