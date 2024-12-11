The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 saw the pieces on the board of Middle-earth move. While Eregion, home of the elven-smiths, and their lord, Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), were removed. Thr series added Gandalf to its ranks, as Daniel Weyman’s Stranger came into full understanding of his identity as a Maiar. Also, by the time Season 2 had ended, audiences were introduced to Imladris, the homely elven sanctuary known as Rivendell, in the Peter Jackson trilogy. But not before we bore witness to an intense clash between Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and the Dark Lord, Sauron (Charlie Vickers). It was a clash that ended with Galadriel jumping off a cliff to escape Sauron. So, what comes next?

Sauron and Galadriel have had an extremely intertwined relationship for the entirety of the two seasons of Rings of Power. On multiple occasions, the Dark Lord tempts Galadriel, all to no avail. However, the wounds which the Lord of Mordor has inflicted on Galadriel over the centuries have seen Clark's portrayal of the warrior elf to be quite dark. Speaking to ScreenRant, Clark reveals that jumping off the cliff symbolizes cutting her character's connection to Sauron, saying:

"Yeah, I think she'll always carry the kind of [guilt], there's going to be a little shadow on her heart of all the guilt of what she did. But I think, in that decision where she decides the door is shut to Sauron, and she jumps from that cliff, she's ready to kind of commit herself to caring and loving and hoping."

A Different Galadriel Is Coming in the 'Rings of Power'

In The Lord of the Rings trilogy, directed by Jackson, the character of

was played by (Cate Blanchett), a vision of care, love and hope. It has, so far, been a stark contrast to what Clark has put up with her own portrayal. The actress does go on to add that Season 3 of The Rings of Power will see her portrayal come close to what audiences enjoyed with Blanchett, adding:

"So, I feel it's this big new chapter to where she's kind of becoming so much closer to the Lady of Light that we know, which is the thing that will separate her from Sauron, and mean that no matter how much he reaches and gropes for her, she is untouchable. I think she's very inspired by those around her in a way that she wasn't before she'd lost her ability to be inspired."

Vicker's Sauron has, as detailed earlier, been a consistent torn in the side of Galadriel and all of Middle-earth. First, as the mortal man, Halbrand, and in Season 2 as the Lord of Gifts, Annatar.The Lord of Mordor's plans are beginning to come together now that he has the Nine Rings of Men in his possession. Speaking in a recent interview, Vickers explains that the Dark Lord can see his endgame now, saying:

“I think he’ll be more emboldened. I think in the sense that he’s getting close, if you look at his power on a chart, he’s getting closer and closer to being at his peak power. I think we could get a form, or a version, of Sauron where he is Sauron the Terrible, like he is at his most mighty externally, at least.”

