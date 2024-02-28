The Big Picture Season 2 of The Rings of Power has wrapped filming, with Showrunners McKay and Payne already developing Season 3 at Amazon MGM Studios.

McKay and Payne have signed a new overall deal with Amazon MGM to develop projects through their production company, 10:40 PM Productions.

The first season of The Rings of Power received mixed reviews, but a second and third season are on the way, promising more epic adventure.

The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video later this year, and now it's been revealed that a third outing to Middle-earth is currently in the works. Showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne are already in early development on Season 3 of The Rings of Power at Amazon MGM Studios, though plot details remain hidden.

The second season of The Rings of Power recently wrapped filming, so it makes sense that McKay and Payne would already be moving onto the next phase of the J.R.R. Tolkien-based series. In addition to working on Season 3, McKay and Payne will be staying busy with Amazon MGM, as it was announced that the pair have signed a new overall deal with the studio. The three-year deal will see them develop projects at Amazon MGM through their own production company, 10:40 PM Productions.

"We began this remarkable journey with J.D. and Patrick more than five and a half years ago and have never looked back," Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM, said in a statement. "We continue to be amazed by the scope and scale of their vision and the enormous global success achieved by The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in its record-breaking first season. We can’t wait for Prime Video customers to experience the epic adventure and high-stakes drama that J.D. and Patrick are continuing to build throughout season two and beyond. Naturally, the studio is thrilled to extend our overall deal with these brilliant creative minds as they continue to deliver on their passion for great storytelling."

'The Rings of Power' Previews the 'Lord of the Rings' Story

Close

McKay and Payne have had a major hand in The Rings of Power, having executive produced and written Season 1. The series serves as a prequel to Tolkien's original Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit novels, and the first season followed the royal elf Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) as she sets up the events of the books thousands of years later. The first season ended with three Rings of Power being created, as well as the reveal of Halbrand as the dark lord Sauron (Charlie Vickers), setting up a fight over the rings in the second season.

The first season of The Rings of Power received mostly positive reviews, though it proved controversial from longtime fans of Tolkien's series, many of whom were upset with percieved differences between the series and Tolkien's work. The series currently holds just a 38% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, though critics were more receptive, with the series holding an 83% critic's score. Given this, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that a second - and third - season is on the way. A writers room hasn't opened for Season 3 yet, but the initial story is reportedly in the works.

Season 2 of The Rings of Power is expected to bow on Amazon Prime Video in 2024.

The Rings of Power A prequel series to J.R.R. Tolkien's 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings', this journey into the ancient history of Middle Earth sees new and returning characters battle for power and the safety of the realm. Release Date September 2, 2022 Cast Morfydd Clark , Nazanin Boniadi , Benjamin Walker , Lenny Henry , Robert Aramayo Cynthia Addai-Robinson , Ismael Cruz Cordova , Joseph Mawle , Ema Horvath , Markella Kavenagh , Owain Arthur , Maxim Baldry Studio Amazon

Watch on Prime Video