One of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood just got confirmed this morning with the news that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has finally, officially, been renewed for Season 3 by Prime Video. This shouldn't come as a shock given the sheer amount of money and faith put into the franchise by Amazon Studios, but even still, it's nice to know that it's definitely returning, particularly after that cliffhanger on which we ended the Season 2 finale.

The second season concluded with Sauron (Charlie Vickers) — still in the form of Annatar, the gift-giving elf who manipulated his way into creating the Rings of Power — gathering an army of orcs and defeating the elves at Eregion. Shooting for season 3 is now expected to begin in the spring, and it is currently in pre-production at its new location in Shepperton Studios on the outskirts of London. Charlotte Brändström, who served as a co-executive producer and directed several episodes in Seasons 1 and 2, will step into an executive producer role while continuing as a director for Season 3. Sanaa Hamri is also set to return as a director, with seasoned filmmaker Stefan Schwartz joining the series.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continues to captivate audiences worldwide, and we’re thrilled that a third season is underway,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios, in a statement released this morning. “The creative team has an extraordinary vision of what’s to come with stories that have left us enchanted and enthralled. We look forward to continuing this epic journey, for our global customers, delving even deeper into the legendary tales that shaped Middle-earth.”

Who Else Is in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'?