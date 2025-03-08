Ever since Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power ended last fall, and the series was renewed for a third season, fans have been eager for any update on when we can expect a return to Middle-earth, or really just any idea of what we can expect once the hit series does return. While those involved with the series have been understandably tight-lipped when it comes to details, one of the stars just confirmed a key detail about the upcoming season.

While speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub at SXSW for her upcoming film The Accountant 2, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, who plays Miriel, the former Queen of Numenor, confirmed that there will be a time jump in the third season:

"If someone has information for me, I would be asking the same thing. I can't tease much. I'm excited to get back to Season 3. There's a time jump—I know that that's been publicly said—with how we left off in Season 2. When we return in Season 3, we're going to be moving forward, and that's all I know. I don't know much else, but I am definitely excited to return to Middle-earth. It's obviously this weird shift to go from that to this, a contemporary story back to that. But yeah, I'll be excited to go back and see what they're up to over there."

The implications of a time jump are exciting, not least because we don't yet know how much time will have passed when we return to the story. When last we left off, the Elves, led by Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova) and Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), were reeling from Sauron's (Charlie Vickers) destruction of Eregion, and escaped to the future site of Rivendell to regroup. Nori (Markella Kavanaugh) and Poppy (Megan Richards) left with the Stoors, leaving Gandalf (Daniel Weyman) to train with Tom Bombadil (Rory Kinnear), and of course the Dwarves saw Durin IV (Owain Arthur) become king. Miriel is also facing her share of troubles, with her cousin Ar-Pharazon (Trystan Gravelle) now on the throne of Numenor, and her lone ally Elendil (Lloyd Owen) on the run, on her orders.

