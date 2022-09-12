From showrunners JD Payne & Patrick McKay, the Amazon Studios multi-season drama series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth’s history, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and at a time when a terrifying villain called Sauron is looking to conquer the kingdoms, defeat the heroes, and gain control over all life. Following an ensemble cast of characters that are both familiar and new, the eight-episode first season is setting up an epic adventure that’s expected to take five seasons of story to conclude.

During this interview with Collider, executive producers Payne & McKay, along with Lindsey Weber, talked about the big responsibility of taking the reins of this story, finding their confidence in the work of Tolkien, working with a team that ensures they always stay on the right track, the challenge of balancing fan expectations with new viewers, the show’s incredible attention to detail, and how, even though they know the direction they’re heading with this story, they still have room to explore and find new things along the way.

Collider: Patrick and JD, what gave you guys the confidence to pursue being the ones in charge of this world and telling this story? What made you feel like it was something you could take on and that you could find a voice in?

PATRICK McKAY: The way you put it puts the fear of God in me, in a way. We just never think of it that way. We think of our job as stewards and caretakers of this incredible world and mythology that Tolkien created. This was his life’s work. It’s the books he wrote, The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, and the Appendices, which is a chronology of 9,000 plus years of Middle-earth history. There were so many great ideas, great characters, and great themes in there that are so rich and layered. We felt that if we just extracted a new story out of those books and tried to realize it in the grandest way possible, there was a chance. If we thought it was ours, or that it was time for us to put a stamp on it or something, we would have run away. But sublimating our own instincts and our own prejudices as storytellers to Tolkien’s, allows you to avoid the imposter syndrome that would cripple you otherwise.

JD PAYNE: You also asked what would give us the confidence to do that, and I would answer really in one word – Tolkien. When someone hands you something precious, your job is really just to try to translate it and communicate it, in a way that does it justice to the essence of what it is. We and the team of thousands of artists have been working at that for many years now, to try to do that, and we’re really excited to share it with the world.

Are there ever times that you find yourselves veering too far off with the story and having to reign yourselves back in, or is it pretty easy to know exactly where to go?

PAYNE: We work with a whole team of people to make sure that doesn’t happen. It’s important, as storytellers, to let your imagination run. We’re constantly going back to the books for inspiration. We start every day in the writers’ room with a Tolkien quote, and we’re always reading it, constantly. And then, we go in all kinds of different directions to figure out how we’re gonna connect the dots of these different stories that Tolkien gave us, and we have a Tolkien expert in the room, at all times. He’ll say, “Oh, you know that little thing? That breaks it. You’re not just bending it. Let’s try to go back here.” And we’ll say, “Okay, cool.” We also have Tolkien scholars that we’ve worked with, like Tom Shippey, Carl Hostetter, who’s a Tolkien linguist, or John Howe, who’s a visual artist. And Simon Tolkien, who’s a member of the Tolkien estate, is a consultant on the show and has worked very closely with us. We always feel like we have a really good fellowship of people to help us along the journey.

McKAY: We feel like, from very, very early on, the material knew what it wanted to be and it hasn’t changed.

LINDSEY WEBER: It hasn’t changed much, at all. It’s remarkable. One of the things that surprised me the most about this journey, of which there were many surprising things, every day, was how little their original pitch has changed. From what they pitched, to what they wrote, to what we shot, and then edited and finished, it is very much the same story. That was something that was workshopped quite closely with the Tolkien estate, and Amazon, and our brain trust of experts. It did not go through a reinvention process, once it formed as the thing. It’s been a north star, the whole way, that we’ve been following because it was the story that wanted to be told.

Lindsey, as a producer, what’s the biggest challenge of finding that balance between living up to fan expectations and also making a show that people will be watching, who may have never been exposed to or experienced this world before? It seems daunting to find a middle ground for both of those things.

WEBER: Yeah. We worked very hard, every day, to make the show accessible to people who have not read the books, have not seen the movies, and who are totally new to Tolkien and Middle-earth, as much as and equally for the fans, who know the Legendarium incredibly well. Certainly, for the mega fans, there are additional things there for them, that they will catch in every frame. There are details and costumes and runes carved into things and suggestions that they will certainly find in all the craftsmanship that you’ll see across all the departments, that go into making every frame of the show. The daunting part of it, we certainly put a lot of pressure on ourselves because we are fans too, and we know what this means to so many people. The challenge, every day, was to make all these worlds come to life, all at the same time.

The show is five or six worlds in one. Any one of them would be enough for 50 hours or more. We’ve got the Elven world of Lindon, we’ve got the Dwarven world of Khazad-dûm. We’ve got the two human worlds of Númenor, which is never been captured on screen before and required an enormous amount of imagination and planning to figure out, and we’ve got Eregion in the show, we’ve got an Orc world. We’ve got all kinds of places for fans to go, and each one needed to have its own color palette and shape and form language and, in some cases, smells. That required the work of hundreds and hundreds of people and, in some cases, thousands of people to bring it to life, and they had to all be ready, every day. I think only 25% of our cast plays human characters, so that requires prosthetics. The property is inherently epic and requires locations, stunts, water and fire and ice, and scale work, where characters are meant to be at different heights. There is no shortage of challenges, but that’s also the fun of it. It’s never dull.

McKAY: And all of that breaks down, if there isn’t, at each and every turn, an emotionally engaging and hopefully authentic, dynamic set of characters, or a character facing a certain problem. Hopefully, that is universal and relatable. We put all of that under the umbrella of, you have to connect emotionally. Hopefully, that’s something that translates over to fans and non-fans.

One of the things that I just am so in awe of is the attention to detail that’s paid with everything, to the point where I’m sure there are things we will never even notice. Do you guys each have an aspect of a costume or a set that you’re most fond of, that we probably won’t ever even actually see, just from watching it?

PAYNE: Each of our characters is so unique and so specific, and they all have intricate backstories. Some of them are immortal, and by the time of this show, which is set relatively early in Middle-earth’s history, have been alive for thousands of years. Rob Aramayo, who plays Elrond, has a little scroll holder with him. On the tip of it, there’s a little statuette that is actually the city of Gondolin, which has historical significance for that character and meanings that are important to him. There are things like that. There are little emblems, and sometimes there will be writing in runes that are inscribed on axes or swords, and each of them actually has actual text that, if you were to take the time to translate it, would be appropriate and germane to that person, that culture, or that people. We’ve had a team of artisans working with extreme attention to detail and love, for every single thing that appears on-screen.

WEBER: The thing that comes to mind for me, and we could go on about this endlessly, is the Harfoot costumes. It was very important to our costume designer, Kate Hawley, and to us that the costumes be in world, so there are no zippers, Velcro, or even buttons in their world. Everything is made with drawstring. There are countless thousands of feet of stitching on the insides of those costumes, that you will never see, that is done to look as though they were made by other Harfoots within that community, with only the materials they would have. That’s true of all of our costumes, across the way. There are certain things in the linings that have meaning to the characters and the actors that are there, just there to be part of the creative process, every day, to make it feel like Middle-earth is real.

McKAY: We’re not really coming from a place of wanting to add Easter eggs, although that’s there too. We’re coming from a place of wanting to create something that is as visually sumptuous and rich as those books are, literarily. If you like the show, hopefully, maybe you’ll watch it again and you’ll notice all kinds of new things, whether it’s something in the dialogue, or something in the set design, or something in the consuming, that is hopefully communicating a whole other layer of meaning. And if you’re a fan, there’s no end to the deep dive you could be doing. We wanted the show to be something that rewarded reviewing. We wanted the show to be rich and layered and overwhelming. The way you do that is to just keep adding ideas. And when you’re dealing with Middle-earth, there’s no end to how far you could go.

You guys have talked about five seasons and having a final shot for this series already planned. Is that locked in? Do you have room for things to change and evolve, or will this series end the way that you think it’s going to end, right at this moment?

PAYNE: An analogy is, sometimes when you’re planning a road trip across the country, and you say, “We’re gonna start in L.A., and we’re gonna end in New York," along the way, you know you’re gonna maybe try to hit somewhere in Texas, or you’re gonna try to go to Graceland, or you’ll be in Memphis. You have these big itinerary points, but then there’s also room for, “Oh, what’s that gas station? What’s that little interesting restaurant, along the way? Where’s the hike around here?” And a local will tell you that there’s this thing over here. And so, we definitely have room to explore and expand, and to take risks and to find new things in different storylines that we’re going to do. That’s part of the fun of making it.

