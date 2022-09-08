The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 2.Hugo Weaving’s version of Elrond in The Lord of the Rings is a regal, secluded, and often morose character that fears for the future of Middle Earth. Elrond believes that the Elves have no role to play in the future of mankind, and must return to the distant lands of Valinor for eternity. However, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes a slightly different direction with the character. In his younger days, Elrond (Robert Aramayo) is a charismatic politician who warmly converses with Galadriel (Morfyyd Clark) and befriends Dwarven princes like Durin IV (Owain Arthur).

Although Elrond plays a pivotal leadership role within the High Elven council, he also has relationships with the other species of Middle earth. Elrond is assigned by King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) to work with Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). Although Elrond is a skilled architect, Celebrimbor's desire to create a special forge is a job that will require the best blacksmiths in the land. Elrond takes Celebrimbor to the Dwarf kingdom of Khazad-dûm to seek out the skills of his old friend, Prince Durin IV.

The Meaning of Sigin-tarâg and Its Connection to the Line of Durin

Image via Amazon Studios

Elrond is surprised when the Dwarves refuse to let him in. In order to remain in the Dwarves’ company, Elrond invokes the ancient “Rite of Sigin-tarâg.” Elrond enters the kingdom, later known as the Mines of Moria (the remnants of which can be seen in The Fellowship of the Ring). But instead of getting a warm greeting from his friend, Durin IV is cold toward his old companion. Then Elrond and Durin IV compete to see who can smash more rocks with a giant hammer. Should Elrond lose, he would be banned from entering any Dwarven lands again.

In the Dwarven language of Khuzdul, "Sigin" means "long," and "tarâg" means "beards." According to J.R.R. Tolkien's The People of Middle Earth, this is the common name for Durin IV's people, founded by King Durin I. Because Khazad-dûm is home to the Longbeards, the use of the name is likely a reference to the history of the Durin line. It's an apt term. Beyond the dwarves in Moria, Disa (Sophia Nomvete), Durin IV's wife, is the only beardless Dwarf that we've seen so far in The Rings of Power. This seemingly contradicts Gimli's joke about "Dwarf women" in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, although it's implied that he may have been joking.

This test of endurance is clearly a time-honored tradition within the Dwarven culture. Before explaining the rules to Elrond, Durin IV shouts "Khazad” and the surrounding dwarves yell “dûm!” The Dwarves are ecstatic to watch this competition. Invoking the name of their homeland as a cheer suggests that the tradition might trace back to Durin's descendant, Durin I. "Durin the Deathless" was the first King of the Longbeards, and the founder of Khazad-dûm.

Elrond and Durin Represent a Complicated Past and Future Between Elves and Dwarves

Image via Prime Video

Elrond certainly puts up a good match, but he’s unable to best Durin in the challenge. He lays down his hammer and concedes to Durin, though whether Elrond could actually keep going with the rite is up for debate. Although the Elves might seem a gentler breed than Dwarves, the fact that Elrond and Durin were going at the rite for so long means that they could be evenly matched. But, seeing that his friend has not warmed to him, Elrond admits defeat. Despite the jeers of the other Dwarves, Durin IV ultimately decides to personally escort Elrond out of the mines. It is during this time that Elrond takes the opportunity to ask his old friend why he’s been so brittle.

Although the Dwarves aren’t inherently friendly toward Elves, Durin IV isn't being aggressive just for the sake of it. He’s distraught that Elrond never took the time to visit him in the past two decades. What might have felt like the blink of an eye for Elrond was a large chunk of Durin's life. Elrond was not there to see Durin IV’s wedding or the birth of his children. He feels insulted that Elrond only showed up to propose a new task; he only seems to make his way to his kingdom if he wants something. Elrond takes the moment to recognize his perspective and asks for Durin IV’s forgiveness.

It’s only after Elrond has forfeited the match that he is able to meet Durin IV’s wife, Disa. Elrond takes note of a Lindon elf tree in their home. He recognizes its growth as a symbol of the passing of time. These observations suggest that Elrond is fairly well-versed in Dwarven culture. We’re not privy to an entire backstory of his experiences with Durin IV, it appears that they’ve been on many adventures together. It will be interesting to see how the events of The Rings of Power transform Elrond from this bright, attentive young leader to the cynical character that he becomes in The Lord of the Rings.