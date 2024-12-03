Fans of Lord of the Rings are always excited for a new installment of their favorite adventure, and Prime Video subscribers have proven that the hype for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is real. While they wait for the anime movie that debuts in theaters this December, fans have taken to binge-watching The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power at home. The epic series climbed back to the top 3 most-watched titles on the streamer, and this week it beat other hugely popular shows like Reacher and The Boys.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a worthy consolation prize: The multi-million dollar series spared no expense when it came to recreating the world conceived by J. R. R. Tolkien and popularized by filmmaker Peter Jackson (The Lovely Bones), and fans have greatly responded to the new show developed by J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay. Back in September, Amazon revealed that at least 40 million viewers tuned in the first 11 days that Season 2 became available. The number is quite strong, albeit smaller than the Season 1 numbers.

Now, the numbers of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power increased again, which could be the result of two factors. The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim premiering on December 13 and also the arrival of holiday season, which could indicate that some fans finally had the time to catch up to the hour-long episodes from the show. In any case, this is great news for the title, since showrunners Payne and McKay have already announced that they have a five-season plan in mind, and viewers need to show up in order for that plan to come to fruition.

Where in 'The Lord of The Rings' Timeline Does 'Rings of Power' Fit?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes place thousands of years before the events of the movie trilogy that fans know and love. At the same time, it features popular characters like Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo), who are thousands of years old in the movies and are presented in their way younger versions of the series. The show also chronicles the origins of Sauron (Charlie Vickers) and his rise to becoming the owner of the One ring and the biggest Middle Earth villain.

Aside from Clark and Aramayo, the cast from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power also features Charles Edwards (The Crown) as Lord Cerimbor, Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Chicago Med) as Queen Regent Miriel, Owain Arthur (Casualty) as Prince Durin, Sophia Nomvete (Mafia Mamma) as dwarf Princess Disa, Benjamin Walker (September 5) as High King Gil-galad, Maxim Baldry (Last Christmas) as Isildur, Ismael Cruz Córdova (Finestkind) as Arondir and Rory Kinnear (The Diplomat) as Tom Bombadil.

You can stream the two seasons of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video.

