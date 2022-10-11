TwitchCon took place over the weekend, gathering the biggest streamers and fans together for its first in-person event since the pandemic began. The massive meetup for the livestreaming giant also proved the perfect opportunity for Prime Video to promote its most popular shows with some added interactivity. During the event, anyone there could take a walk through Middle-earth or experience true VR with exclusive spaces based around The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and The Peripheral.

Each Prime Video sponsored space was set up with massive screens to show off images and, particularly, sweeping background shots of each series to immerse streamers within their worlds. Using their stream keys, content creators could plug in on site to bring their at-home audiences along for the ride. In The Rings of Power activation, streamers could have a seat on stage amidst backdrops of Middle-earth or images of their favorite characters from the show while live viewers could watch on from the nearby couches. Of course, Middle-earth proves the perfect locale to capture footage from thanks to its beautiful landscapes and massive, epic fantasy cities.

Beyond the fun visuals, The Rings of Power space also gave fans some behind-the-scenes content to experience. Massive streamers also swung by for the chance to stream from Middle-earth for both thoseat the convention and the audience at home with Trisha Hershberger, TheOnlyRyann, Ekeugan, Khleo Thomas, AshSaidHi, and Cheebs all involved in creating special programming for the space.

The Peripheral's activation offered a decidedly different experience, however. With the series set to premiere later this month on October 21, fans got the chance to experience the true VR that Flynne (Chloë Grace Moretz) and Burton (Jack Reynor) employ. Attendees could have their eye scanned in order to create their own peripheral, a cyborg avatar that the characters use in-universe to travel through time and to different locations. The space looks incredibly sci-fi with the scanner set up with a comfortable chair and a screen overhanging with instructions on how to scan.

The process takes place amidst the backdrop of a futuristic city, providing another cool photo opportunity. Anyone who underwent the eye scan at The Peripheral space was also be able to post their scan to social media for the chance to win a giveaway for some high-tech gear of their own - the TH690ST gaming projector from BenQ.

The Rings of Power is currently streaming on Amazon and is easily one of their biggest shows ever both in terms of production and viewership. The Season 1 finale is slated for this Friday, October 14. The Peripheral, meanwhile, will bring William Gibson's sci-fi tale to life a week later on October 21. Check out some images from the TwitchCon spaces below.

