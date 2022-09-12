Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Rings of Power and Tolkien's Middle-earth lore.The most recent episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has expanded our maps of Second Age Middle-earth considerably. The spotlight was, of course, on the mythic island-nation of Númenor, a place we had only ever heard of in Lord of the Rings lore and a key player in the wars to come in the future of the Prime Video show. But another place was equally featured in this episode, one that brings with it the promise of darkness for the continent: Mordor. Yes, the domain of Sauron himself is already an important part of the show, but, for now, it goes by another name: the Southlands.

So far, we have been in the Southlands in every episode of the show. The villages of Tirharad and Hordern are both located in that realm, and we have had contact with people from those parts, too. Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) is perhaps our biggest link, as she still lives there, and the Silvan Elves of Arondir's (Ismael Cruz Córdova) company used to patrol that land, too, and are now prisoners of the orcs that are taking over the place.

RELATED: 'The Rings of Power' and the History of Romance Between Elves and Humans

Galadriel Discovers the Truth of Sauron's Symbol

Image via Prime Video

Now, we have another great link with the Southlands through Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), who fled the Southlands too, but more on that later. In "Adar," this week's episode, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) is taken by Elendil (Lloyd Owen) to a Hall of Lore (the equivalent to a library) in Númenor, where they discover that Sauron's symbol isn't a sigil, but is actually a map showing the region where his troops are to rally. While Galadriel scoured the North searching for his minions (as Morgoth's armies came mostly from those parts), Sauron was sending his orcs, wargs, and monsters alike to the South. Her quest was never meant to succeed over there.

A look into Middle-earth's geography shows us that that land is known to us as Mordor. Also, in the first episode, as Arondir and Revion talk, a tall peak can be seen in the background, which might be Orodruin, a place later known as Mount Doom. If it's indeed so, Tirharad and Hordern could be located close to what will eventually become the plains of Gorgoroth. The drawing Galadriel makes of Sauron's symbol even shows Orodruin inside the three mountain ranges that surround it, and what seems to be Ithilien, the land just outside Mordor.

Back in the Second Age, though, Mordor was something else. Although the Legendarium of J.R.R. Tolkien mention's it as a barren wasteland, it's understandable that The Rings of Power may be taking some artistic liberties. The series shows a place that was once a barren rock, as stated by Revion himself in the first episode, but centuries of Humans working those lands made it flourish. Unfortunately, right now, the Southlands are being overrun by Sauron's orcs, who seem to be terraforming the place in order to revert it back to its barren state of earlier.

One Character Is Revealed to Be From the Southlands

Image via Prime Video

Another very important revelation made by this week's episode is that Halbrand is from the Southlands, too. Not only that, but he is a descendant of the king of that realm that swore allegiance to Morgoth an age earlier, which makes him the king that the villagers in Tirharad await so eagerly. By now, the return of a lost king is already shaping into a Lord of the Rings trope, with Halbrand's journey apparently about to mirror that of Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen). The similarities don't end there, with both characters also being the heirs of dynasties responsible for most of the bad stuff that befell their respective peoples up to the point of their rising to their thrones.

The main difference between Halbrand and Aragorn is the fact that the former's story has an end goal well established, while the journey itself is yet to be written. Being Aragorn's mirror in the Second Age, Halbrand's fate may have already been written, as he is to eventually go back to the Southlands and claim his throne as the heir of his bloodline. That may prove somewhat difficult, given that his only ally so far is an Elf, and his people hate Elves, and further seasons of The Rings of Power may show how he is to overcome that challenge.

The Southlands Are Set to Become the Show's Main Battleground

Image via Prime Video

The preview for the next episode and the trailers revealed before the debut of the show may bring some clues as to what is to happen. The most important thing, of course, is that the Southlands are to become the main battleground of the show. While we all looked forward to seeing realms like Lindon, Eregion, Khazad-dûm, and Númenor, it is in the Southlands that most of the action is bound to take place, given the current state of affairs in those parts. The orc infestation, their advances over human villages under orders of Anar, and the capturing of Arondir and the other Elves stationed in those parts are not good signs for the Southerners.

Another sign that war is coming to the South before it advances to Lindon and Eregion are the pictures of Galadriel in full armor (different from the one she wore under Gil-Galad's command) walking among the ruins of a village and of her covered in red dust (from what could be the eruption that turned Orodruin into an active volcano). Another moment from the teasers shows her boarding a Numenorean warship, in what may be the start of the journey to fight Anar's forces in the Southlands.

As for Halbrand, his future seems bleaker. We already know the Southlands are eventually claimed by Sauron, so, no matter what happens in the fights to come, sooner or later the forces of Good will lose in the South. Halbrand may get to be king, but remember that "nine rings were gifted to the race of Men, who, above all else, desire power", as stated by Cate Blanchett's version of Galadriel in the Peter Jackson trilogy prologue. Of those nine, three were given to lords of Númenor, while the other six are yet to be seen.

So Halbrand could turn out to be a future Nazgúl, should he win the battle for the South. Another possibility is for him to become the king of the Men of the Mountains, whose help Aragorn calls upon in Return of the King, after a possible defeat and retreat of the surviving Humans from the South. One thing is for certain: the Southlands will be the main battlefield from here on out.