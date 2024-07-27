The Big Picture The identity of The Stranger in The Rings of Power may not be as important as we think, according to actor Daniel Weyman.

Showrunners hint that The Stranger could potentially be Gandalf but leave possibilities open for fans.

Fans can expect more Lord of the Rings content this year, including Season 2 of The Rings of Power and an anime feature film.

One of the biggest unsolved mysteries of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — the Prime Video series inspired by the high fantasy novels of J.R.R. Tolkien — was the identity of The Stranger. A mysterious being who seemingly descended from the skies in Season 1 and was described as a sort of “wizard,” The Stranger has alternatively been pegged as the popular Lord of the Rings characters Sauron and Gandalf. And although there has been no confirmation of his identity yet, the actor who plays the character on the show — Daniel Weyman — teased that The Stranger’s actual name might not be that important after all, as he has already been established and developed to a satisfying degree.

Speaking to Collider’s Therese Lacson at the ongoing San Diego Comic Con, Weyman said that the one thing that he latched onto while making Season 2 is that audiences have already become familiar with The Stranger to a point where his identity isn’t as important as it would’ve been had he been a blank slate. The second season of the show is set to debut in August, nearly two years after a first season that was about as debated for its huge production values as it was for its perceived under-performance in terms of viewership. While the Season 1 finale delivered a bunch of bombshells, including a tease about The Stranger’s real identity, Weyman kept more details close to his chest. He said:

“Well, I've only been recently realizing this, but the thing that I'm really going for now is the fact that we already know who he is. We've all watched him in Season 1. He was nothing when he arrived. He'd literally no memory from before that, and we've seen everything that he's been. So actually, of all the characters we've seen so far, I think we know him best. Do we need his name at this point? I don't know.”

Fans Might Want to Follow Their Nose

The Stranger was discovered by the Harfoots, and throughout the first season, appeared to develop a relationship with Nori Brandyfoot, to whom he hinted that he might be Gandalf himself. During a set visit for Season 2, the showrunners Patrick McKay and JD Payne spoke to Collider’s Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub about where Nori and The Stranger’s adventures might lead them, and whether The Stranger is, in fact, Gandalf. They said that they always wanted a Wizard on the show, as it would be hard to imagine a Lord of the Rings show without one. Payne said, “We try to make it delightful in that there are several possibilities of what that can end up meaning. Could that mean that The Stranger is Gandalf and that he says that, then he says it later on? It could definitely mean that.”

This is going to be a major year for Lord of the Rings fans. Not only is Season 2 of The Rings of Power debuting on August 29, an anime-inspired feature film titled The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is set for theatrical release in December. Some weeks ago, each film in Peter Jackson’s widely celebrated live-action trilogy was also re-released in theaters to strong box office reception. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.