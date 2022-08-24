On Monday, Prime Video released what is likely to be the last full trailer before the premiere of the first episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Much of it fleshes out story elements previously hinted at or guessed, but many of the storylines still remain deliberately elusive, only hinting at some larger dangers or sinister characters at work. What the new trailer clarifies the most, though, is that it begins to solidify the motivations and personal arc of Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) as the focal character of the story.

The trailer opens immediately with an exploration of the trauma driving Galadriel’s hunt for the servants of the enemy: the death of her brother Finrod (Will Fletcher). The origin story behind her gold and silver tree-patterned dagger is also hinted at here, as it seems to have belonged to Finrod before his death. In all likelihood, this is going to serve as a crucial part of Galadriel’s single-minded mission at the beginning of the series. In the source material, Finrod dueled with Sauron himself, and ultimately died in Sauron’s fortress of Tol-in-Gaurhoth.

The battle scene in the trailer, which has been part of a number of the promos before, is likely the “Dagor Bragollach,” or “Battle of Sudden Flame,” when Morgoth struck with rivers of fire from the fortress of Thangorodrim, and sent forth the first of the great dragons of Middle-earth. Finrod was nearly killed in this battle, but was saved by the mortal man Barahir. In gratitude, he gave Barahir his personal ring, which ended up being passed on from generation to generation until it ended up in the hands of Barahir’s descendant, Aragorn, and became a sign of the nobility of his lineage.

For Galadriel, this is certain to provide part of the emotional stakes for any pursuit or encounter with Sauron. Not only is Sauron the central villain of Middle-earth after Morgoth, but to Galadriel he is also personally responsible for her brother’s death, which contextualizes her search as not simply a pursuit of evil, but a personal vendetta against her nemesis.

As the trailer continues, a number of scenes of Galadriel at Númenor play out, as the voice-over explains “Ours was no chance meeting” and not fate or destiny but “the work of something greater.” The context of the statement is difficult to tell, but the line itself is very reminiscent of the Lord of the Rings books: one of the major underlying themes of the story is the periodic subtle influence of a sort of Divine Providence that shapes some encounters of the story. It is rarely direct, and tends to provide opportunities rather than forcefully reshaping events, but this line would seem to indicate that the story of the TV series will be operating with a similar understanding of the influences of the Valar as the Ruling Powers of the world.

After this point comes a series of brief shots that hint at the larger world of the story and the tantalizing plot threads promised by that premise. The eerie and enigmatic white-robed Sauron (or Morgoth?) cultists appear briefly, though their role in the story is as opaque as ever. Snippets of other stories are hinted at: The Stranger from the meteor is shown meeting the Harfoot Nori and both of them are cornered by some vicious-looking warglike creatures. The prominent theory about the Stranger seems to be that he is likely one of the order of wizards, and the trailer may support that interpretation: at one point the Stranger seems to be calling up some sort of wizardly power in whipping up the winds around him.

Another important storyline hinted at here is the drama in Númenor. The Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) appears, giving a speech in front of a crowd about deciding “who we shall be.” Again, the context is unclear, but the staging is indicative: Míriel’s advisor, Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), is seen standing opposite her in a similarly elevated position, providing a foreboding counterpoint to the Numenorean leader. While Míriel seems to be giving an inspiring speech, the “who we shall be” comment becomes extremely ominous in the case of Pharazôn, and indicates a grim future for the great island kingdom.

Much of the rest of the trailer seems to be giving more color to the palette and hinting at the problematic future of Middle-earth. Disa (Sophia Nomvete) reminds Prince Durin (Owain Arthur) of his obligations to his future throne, and the Elf Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) retreats through a dark forest with some companions, seemingly pursued by a crowd of orcs. A glimpse of the Elf Adar (Joseph Mawle) follows, as the sinister leader of perhaps the same crowd. More action shots of Galadriel pass, and the audience gets a glimpse of her shipwrecked-at-sea encounter with some watery monster.

The final shots return to the character drama of Galadriel, which seems to be the organizing theme of the whole trailer, and her last lines give a glimpse of her ultimate story arc. When Elrond tells her to put up her sword, she responds, “Without it, what am I to be?” The line comes off as an admission of uncertainty on her part; she doesn’t know how to move on from that primary driving motive sparked by the death of her brother and the desire for vengeance.

All in all, it promises a long and dramatic character arc for Galadriel, who comes off as fierce and vengeful, but also somewhat lost at the same time. Her pathway from this role to the more serene and self-possessed Third Age character seen in the books is likely to be a long process full of unexpected turns, but is also likely to be one of the organizing plots of the entire series. There is a great deal that has yet to be revealed, but the final trailers have tantalizingly set out some of the most important pieces of the puzzle. What will ultimately fill those gaps still remains to be seen. But thankfully, not for much longer.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres September 2 on Prime Video.