Over the last few months, a number of significant revelations came to light about the upcoming The Rings of Power TV series. Teaser posters were dropped, followed by a couple of showrunner interviews and cast revelations, and the audience of the Super Bowl finally got to see the first teaser trailer.

The very first set photo on its own set the internet ablaze, hinting at a much more significant backstory than many were expecting, as the picture showed a shot of Middle-earth that could only have taken place in the First Age, long before the events of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, and long before the original timeline in which the series had been rumored to be set. Another wrench in the works, however, was dropped in the showrunner interviews, when J. D. Payne revealed that the Tolkien Estate still owns the rights to The Silmarillion, which is the primary source text that tells the story The Rings of Power hopes to show.

This revelation, of course, presents an interesting conundrum. How much of a story can The Rings of Power tell if the writers are not allowed to use material from its main source? The answer, surprisingly, is quite a lot. While The Silmarillion contains perhaps the most complete story of the Second Age, there are a great many references to First and Second Age material found in The Lord of the Rings on its own, and while the events and characters exclusively in The Silmarillion (presumably) cannot be used, there are enough references throughout the other books to establish a fairly complete storyline by themselves. Here are some of the most significant highlights:

The Trees

Image via New Line Cinema

The first set photo was of the Two Trees of Valinor, which are central to the story of The Silmarillion. But much of their significance is also seen in The Lord of the Rings. There it is established that The Two Trees once gave light to the world, and it was from the light of these trees that the elf Feanor made the three jewels he named the Silmarils. It is also establishes that the tree Nimloth in Numenor was a descendant of one of the original Trees, and that Morgoth destroyed them, stealing the Silmarils, setting up the great wars and drama of the First Age.

Works of Feanor and Origins of Palantíri

Image via New Line Cinema

Speaking of Feanor, the text also explains that Feanor was likely the one who created the palantíri, which were the original enchanted seeing-stones that came through the Numenoreans into the later kingdom of Gondor. The palantíri made a few appearances in Peter Jackson’s films in a some significant scenes, and the long history of the seeing-stones would be an interesting subplot to explore in a series with Numenor as its focus. It would also pay off well with the fanbase, so don’t be surprised if we see more of the backstory of the ultimate magic 8-balls of Middle-earth.

Mortals and the Elves

Image via New Line Cinema

One of the subplots already revealed for the upcoming show is that of a romance between a mortal human and an immortal elf. This sort of relationship was one of the central elements of The Lord of the Rings with Aragorn and Arwen, but the material the show can use also contains the stories of two other such pairings: the elf Lúthien with the man Beren, and the elf Idril with the man Tuor. Each of these relationships had tragic turns and unexpected triumphs, and the shadow of these couples is likely to play an important role in the new series.

The Great Events

Image via New Line Cinema

While the epic moments of the First and Second Age are only fully fleshed out in The Silmarillion, most of the major events of those times are also established elsewhere. The drama of the First Age around the death of the Trees and the theft of the Silmarils is fair game, and most of the story of the Silmarils is sketched out as well.

The available texts also tell the story of how Beren and Lúthien stole a Silmaril from the crown of Morgoth, and how their descendant, Eärendil, took the Silmaril back to the Undying Lands and convinced the Powers there to overthrow Morgoth, bringing the First Age to an end. Eärendil’s voyage into the night sky to become a beacon of hope against evil is also well-established in The Lord of the Rings, and it is likely to be used as part of the great backdrop of story behind the events of the Second Age in the new show.

Finrod and The Ring of Barahir

Image via Amazon Studios

A character briefly revealed in the teaser trailer was Finrod, Galadriel’s brother. There are a few significant things we know about him from the text: he was king of the elven kingdom of Nargothrond, and he gave the gift of a ring to Barahir, the father of Beren. It is this ring that Aragorn wears in The Lord of the Rings, and it was kept safe for some time by Elrond in Rivendell. It is another neat connection to make with Tolkien’s broader legendarium and the Jackson movies, so don’t be surprised if the Ring of Barahir shows up, either.

Numenor

Image via Amazon Studios

As Numenor is going to be one of the most important parts of the new show, a decent amount of available material also helps to sketch out the drama of that kingdom: as a reward for fighting against Morgoth, those who did so were granted a new homeland separate from Middle-earth. They were guided to their new homeland by the star of Eärendil, and Elrond’s brother, Elros, became the first king of Numenor. They were also forbidden from setting foot on the Undying Lands, and it is this ban that ends up being the destruction of Numenor, as the last king flouts this order and as a punishment the Powers sink the island of Numenor beneath the sea.

Gil-galad

Another character who made an appearance in the trailer is the elven king Gil-galad. There is a lengthy poem about him recited in The Lord of the Rings, and consequently there is a good amount of usable information there. Gil-galad was the last of the kings of the Noldor, and ruled over most of the High Elves in Middle-earth from the kingdom of Lindon (also in the trailer). The significance of the kingdom itself is that it is the last remnant of the old land of Beleriand left after the catastrophic wars of the First Age, so there the last great elf kingdom has its seat.

Celebrimbor and the Dwarves

Image via New Line Cinema

Another significant storyline is supposed to be that of the relationship between the dwarves and the kingdom of Eregion. The text states that the relationship between King Durin III and the Eregion Elven-smiths was the closest there ever was between the two peoples, and that Celebrimbor himself, the descendant of Feanor, was the greatest craftsman among the Elven-smiths. It was Celebrimbor, incidentally, who drew the symbols on the Doors of Durin at the entrance of the Mines of Moria, which would be another useful link to the film trilogy to place in the series.

Durin III was also said to have been given one of the Rings of Power when they were made, and this is bound to be a part of the show. Another aspect of dwarven history that the film trilogy did not explore was the story of how King Durin I first came to Khazad-dum and the waters of Mirrormere, where he saw a crown of stars reflected above his head.

Sauron and the Rings of Power

Arguably the most significant storyline that must be explored in the TV series is, of course, the Rings of Power themselves. The story notes that there is a great deal of interaction among a lot of the previous points: Sauron apparently built his great stronghold of Barad-dur in Mordor as a response to the growing power of the Numenoreans, and that Sauron made a great effort to seduce the elves of Middle-earth to his cause. Despite the fact that Sauron turned the dial up to eleven on his seductometer, however, Gil-galad refused him. He was far more successful with the smiths of Eregion, though, and played upon their desire for knowledge to ensnare them unwittingly to his cause.

Despite his success, however, he never actually personally handled the three Elven Rings. He did forge the One Ring only a few years after the Three were made, intending to gain control over Eregion with the power of the Master Ring. Celebrimbor realized Sauron’s plan, however, and hid the Three Rings, briefly forestalling Sauron.

The Most Enigmatic Character of All

Tom Bombadil Lord of the Rings Art by The Hildebrandt Brothers

One of the most fascinating possibilities that is wide open for the series to explore is one of the strangest characters and storylines from The Lord of the Rings that never actually made it to the screen, even in Jackson's trilogy: Tom Bombadil. Bombadil is a character who shows up randomly in the plot of the book, singing a strange and silly song while bounding through the woods untouched by any cares. His scenes never made it to the screen due to time constraints within the overall narrative, but he is a character who fans have wanted to see on screen for quite some time. He is fascinating for a number of reasons: he is, for example, the only person in the whole book who is completely unaffected by the Ring; in fact, at one point he makes the Ring itself disappear, rather than the other way around. Significantly to a Second Age storyline, however, Tom Bombadil is implied to be as old as the world itself, and has been a presence in it from the beginning. This would notably give the TV series license to bring Bombadil into the story and give fans a moment they have wanted for a long time.

There are far more implications and inferences in the books that could eventually come to light about Second Age material, and there may be some clever way around issues of rights even to names, characters, and stories that do not appear in The Lord of the Rings itself; as for now, that is what we can know about the possibilities open to the show. What will eventually hit the screen only time will tell, but even without The Silmarillion, there is a wide world of possibilities open for the series to explore.

