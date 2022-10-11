Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has, since its premiere, taken the liberty of creating its own original characters who aren’t part of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth in J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore. One such original character is Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin), the son of yet another original character, Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi). For the entirety of the series run, Theo has sometimes acted as a bit of a divisive character with some of his decision-making considered questionable. Muhafidin discusses his character’s life, his choices, his relationship with his mother and Theo’s desire to have a better life than what he currently has.

Theo is a non-canonical character who is a resident of Tirharad and the son of Tirharad’s healer, Bronwyn. He is also part of a people group who are greatly mistrusted by the Elves, owing to their ancestors’ decision to side with the Dark Lord Morgoth in the war of the First Age. With the elves stationed to watch over Tirharad, Theo and many others like him do not enjoy the most comfortable life imaginable. “Theo is a young boy, and he’s got a rough life,” Muhafidin says. Central to Theo’s life is his mother, Bronwyn and their relationship with one another. The bond between the pair is evident in an exchange just before the Orcs attack a village where the Southlanders are holed up.

“Remember when I was little, when I used to have bad dreams?” young Theo asks Bronwyn. “You remember what you used to say?” His mother would reply with one of the series’ most iconic quotes so far. “Find the light, and the shadow will not find you.” Muhafidin sees that connection and explains further, “When it comes down to it, his mother is really all he has. He really holds onto that.”

Image via Prime Video

Muhafidin opens up yet another aspect of Theo’s life and what he desires. “Theo wants to become a soldier, he wants to fight,” Muhafidin says. His desire to want to fight might come from a place of guilt more than anything else. Theo is responsible for finding the sword that served as a key that unleashed the sequence which eventually brought about the birth of Mount Doom and Mordor. His decision to hand over the sword to the Uruk, Adar (Joseph Mawle) weighs on him in the penultimate episode. The elf, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) does, however, advise him that it is not a burden he should carry.

Muhafidin explains that Theo is “determined to have a good life” and while “it might be hard to achieve, but there’s a chance.” And as with Tolkien’s world, a flicker of hope is enough to carry on. “Strength to the Southlands.”

