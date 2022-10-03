The Second Age of Middle-earth has its fair share of brave heroes and brilliant minds. None more brilliant perhaps, than Lord of the Elven Smiths of Eregion, Lord Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the story surrounding the forging of the powerful rings that would be seen in the prologue of Peter Jackson’s trilogy. While the prologue explained the existence of the rings, their maker was not definitely stated. Celebrimbor is the mind behind the forging of the elven rings and the lesser rings with aid in those from Annatar – the yet-to-be-revealed dark lord, Sauron. Edwards discusses the inspiration behind Celebrimbor’s desire to make these rings of power.

Celebrimbor, Prince of the Ñoldor and Lord of Eregion is an elf with a storied lineage in J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore. Son of Curufin and grandson of Fëanor, Celebrimbor was a prince of royal blood but he did not share the desire for power like his older sires. He turns out to be a close ally and counselor of High King, Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) and the pair would shape the future of Middle-earth for several ages even after their deaths. We first met Celebrimbor in the second episode, Adrift, and he is described by Elrond (Robert Aramayo) as “the greatest of elven smiths.” Elves are naturally very talented and to be termed the “greatest” you’d have to be exceptional; he is the grandson of Fëanor after all.

The singular purpose of this meeting is the creation of a powerful forge, one that would help create the powerful rings. Edwards gives us an insight as to what the master smith seeks to achieve saying, “What Celebrimbor is trying to create is a place of peace, where all races could co-exist.” Middle-earth is filled with a variety of races and peoples who more often than not, distrust one another. Celebrimbor wishes to fix that, a task that is inherently noble. Celebrimbor also seems to sound a tad regretful, almost feeling guilty for the actions of his forebears. “An age ago our kind brought war to these shores,” he says to Elrond. “but I want to fill them with beauty.”

Edwards adds that primarily, Celebrimbor wants Eregion, the elven realm of smiths over which he holds sway to be “a place of excellence”, perhaps a blueprint for the sort of society he hoped was possible in the dominion of other races. Elrond makes a remark in the clip, where he is amazed at how a single object could create so much beauty. It strikes a tone as fans will remember that the One Ring, though a small object will be responsible not for beauty, but intense chaos. The older elf has a word of wisdom for the younger kinsman, “true creation requires sacrifice.”

Rings of Power Episode 6 drops on October 7; meanwhile you can watch the clip below: