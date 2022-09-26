Previous adaptations of J. R. R.Tolkien’s work, Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, brought the world into close contact with the brave Hobbits of the Shire. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, a prequel series to the previous franchises, expands on this by introducing the Harfoots, one of the three breeds of Hobbits in Middle-earth's Second age. In Rings of Power, the audience spends time with the Harfoots and their Trailsman, Sadoc Burrows (Lenny Henry).

Oftentimes, when the destiny of Middle-earth is set to be written, the Hobbits usually answer the call; Frodo and his friends are a good example. In Rings of Power, we see the Harfoot, Elanor Kellamark Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) or simply Nori, take up the banner of heroine. Harfoots, unlike their cousins who live under the hills of the Shire in the Third Age, are yet to find a permanent home in the Second Age. Thus, they are involved in a lot of migration and to guard their path they needed a trailsman. Step forward, Mr. Burrows.

Sadoc Burrows, the Trailsman for his tribe, is concerned by the recent omens around his people; as Henry explains, “Sadoc wants the Harfoots to be in peace,” he says. “They are the beating heart of the story, and we stick together to survive.” The protection of the members of the tribe is something that Sadoc takes very seriously. It’s a sense of duty that ultimately hurts him whenever a member of the caravan is separated from the whole. With all the names written in his big dusty journal of starry explanations, Sadoc and the Harfoots emotionally remember their lost and dead.

While others like the Elves seem to be oblivious to the impending danger, Henry explains that Sadoc is always attuned to what is going to happen by simply looking at the stars. “Sadoc knows what is supposed to happen when he looks up at the stars,” Henry says. Maybe the Elves could take note or better still listen to Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) because as Sadoc says at the end of the clip, “The skies are strange. A new evil is rising.”

You can watch the first five episodes of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video. The next episode releases on the streamer on September 30. Watch the clip below: