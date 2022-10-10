If you are familiar with the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth, you would already know how the story of Ar-Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), commonly referred to as Pharazôn, plays out. While we know of the mighty realm of Gondor from the original trilogy, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has introduced us to the island kingdom in Númenor that will birth Gondor. Pharazôn, however, plays a significant role in how Gondor came to be, as his decision-making throughout his lifetime was one based on pride and great greed. Gravelle discusses his character’s desire for a lasting legacy.

Pharazôn is the son of Gimilkhâd and nephew to Tar-Palantir, the twenty-fourth king of the island kingdom of Númenor. Despite being a man of great skill, wisdom and ability, Pharazôn also possessed great pride and greed; one that would not only doom him eventually but the entirety of his island home. He would go on to usurp the throne from its rightful heir, the Queen Regent, Tar-Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) while also taking her to wife which was not allowed by the kingdom’s laws. However, when we meet Pharazôn in The Rings of Power, he serves dutifully as the Chancellor to the Queen Regent advising her on difficult matters. When there seemed to be an uprising and growing discontent amongst the people, he stepped up and with a rousing speech declared, ”My friends. Trust in me”, he began, “For by the calluses on my hands, I swear that Elven hands will never take Númenor’s helm. She will remain, as always, a kingdom of men.”

His ability to deal with the citizenry is brilliant to watch as his ability to offer advice to his sovereign. When the issue of how to deal with the elf, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) upon her arrival in the island kingdom. Pharazôn, who is no friend to the elves, quite rightly advised that the matter be dealt with swiftly as the people could turn. “An avalanche can start with one stone,” he declared to her. A subtle hint maybe to his own role in the destiny of his people.

Gravelle offers a bit of an insight into the thought process of the Chancellor. “He is in a place in his life of, “What is your legacy going to be?” The answer to that question is one of great ambition and a will to dominate life. Pharazôn himself offers a bit of an answer to what he would like as the end game of all the happenings around him, and it is a very bold desire. “When all this is ended,” he says. “Elves will take orders from us.” Goodluck with that Lord Chancellor.

