During today's Prime Video UK Upfront event in London, Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon MGM Studios, announced that over 150 million viewers worldwide have watched the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power with the UK ranking among the top regions for the show's viewership. Season two has already attracted more than 55 million viewers, a superb number, with the final episode premiering tomorrow. Execs have also stated that they expect season two to achieve the same growth and momentum as the first season.

In the second season of The Rings of Power, Sauron has made his return, and more disturbingly, he's hot now! Banished by Galadriel and left without an army or allies, the up-and-coming Dark Lord must rely on his own cunning to regain his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will enable him to dominate all the peoples of Middle-earth with his dark will, just like any Dark Lord should aspire to do.

Building upon the epic scope and ambition of Season One, the new season goes deeper into a rising tide of darkness, challenging even the most beloved and vulnerable characters to find their place in a world on the brink of catastrophe. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are tested and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will strive valiantly to hold on to the most important thing of all — their connections with one another.

How Good is 'The Rings of Power'?

Collider's Carly Lane was a fan of the show, but wasn't without reservations. She hailed the performances of Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Charlie Vickers, Charles Edwards, and Owain Arthur, but criticised an overstuffed cast of characters, the presence of whom diluted the overall quality of the series.

With plans for a potential Season 3 already in development, it's evident that the team behind the series understands the core message of the works they're adapting and what should always conquer in the end. The formula for future success, however, may lie in following fewer characters on their adventures and scaling down in the process, rather than continually trying to go bigger and better than anything that has come before.

