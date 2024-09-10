Amazon Prime Video’s The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power is proving to be a global phenomenon, and the excitement surrounding Season 2 is building rapidly. Following the tremendous success of its debut season, the show’s second installment has captured the attention of millions of viewers around the world. According to an internal note from Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon MGM Studios, The Rings of Power has attracted over 40 million viewers within 11 days of its Season 2 premiere, and the momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

“We’ve seen an impressive amount of our Rings of Power customers coming from outside of the U.S., which is a testament to the show’s resonance with global audiences and the remarkable growth of Prime Video customers worldwide,” Salke shared. The numbers speak for themselves, with the series becoming a top-five all-time Prime Video season, further establishing its position as a critical and commercial hit.

The scale of this success is not limited to the U.S. audience. As Salke pointed out, The Rings of Power has garnered a massive international following, reflecting the universal appeal of J.R.R. Tolkien’s world. “Tens of millions of viewers have watched The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power since early August,” she noted.

'The Rings of Power' is a Huge Success

With its first season debuting in 2022, The Rings of Power marked a monumental achievement for Amazon, introducing a vast new audience to Middle-earth. Season 2 has continued that momentum, placing The Rings of Power as the #1 series on Prime Video globally just 11 days after its premiere.

“I can’t wait to see this momentum build as new episodes continue to drop. It's such a privilege to be able to deliver best-in-class and inspired storytelling to people all over the world."

This impressive performance is part of a larger winning streak for Amazon Prime Video. As Salke highlighted, the platform has seen huge engagement across its content portfolio, from the return of Reacher to the strong showing of international titles like Culpa Mia (My Fault) and Betty la Fea. The successes of such diverse projects reflect Prime Video’s growing presence in the streaming landscape and its commitment to bringing different stories to a global audience.

With upcoming episodes and further expansion into the rich lore of Middle-earth, The Rings of Power is expected to maintain its place as a cultural touchstone for fans around the world. As Salke aptly stated, “It takes a village,” and the village that Amazon has built is clearly thriving.

