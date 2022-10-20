Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of Season 1 of The Rings of Power.The epic season finale of Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power revealed a shocking twist about the mysterious Stranger (Daniel Weyman) that has befriended the Harfoot Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh). Although some suspected that the Stranger may in fact be Sauron himself, the harfoots use a magical staff to reveal his true nature. The Stranger is in fact one of the Istari, or the “wizards” that we know from Peter Jackson’s films.

The three White Robes explain to the Stranger that he has not been able to access the full extent of his powers. In order to find the constellation “Hermit's Hat” that he had been searching for, he must travel to the Lands of Rhûn. This is the same land called the “Eastlands” in the Westron tongue. The Stranger and Nori set off on a new quest to this mysterious area, and we will surely see more of their journey together in season 2.

Rhûn In Tolkien’s Appendencies

The Lands of Rhûn are shrouded in mystery in J.R.R. Tolkien’s original source material. According to the appendices of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, the Sea of Rhûn is north of Mordor and east of Rhovanion. Most of the stories in both The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit take place in the northwest region of Middle-earth, and Rhûn itself is not visited in any of Tolkien’s original stories. Rhûn is so far to the east that it’s not even included on some of Tolkien’s maps.

Rhûn was where the first Elves originated. Generations later, the first men and Dwarves emerged during the Year of Trees. Although most Elves chose to migrate west, a group called the “Avari” chose to stay and forsake this Great Journey. Other groups of men, such as the ancestors of the Edain and Dúnedain, were also traced to Rhûn. It is said that Aragorn is among the few that has ever traveled to Rhûn.

Some of the Dwarves of Rhûn travel to the Misty Mountains after Smaug takes Erebor during the War of Elves and Orcs. Several other Dwarven clans, including the Ironfists, Stiffbeards, Blacklocks, and Stonefoots lived in Rhûn by the Orocarni mountains.

Rhûn’s Connection To Sauron and Morgoth

Many of the men in the eastern region swore loyalty to the dark lord Morgoth (who in older times was known as “Melkor”). This may explain why the cultists in The Rings of Power were trying to convince the Stranger that he was actually Sauron. Sauron is able to unite the east in order to wage war against the west in both the Second and Third Ages.

The villainous “Easterlings” that we see in The Lord of the Rings trilogy populated the uncharted regions of Rhûn, and leveled several attacks against Gondor after its formation. In The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, the White Council of Gandalf (Ian McKellen), Saruman (Christopher Lee), Galadriel (Cate Blanchett), and Elrond (Hugo Weaving) defeat a vision of Sauron that flees to Rhûn in order to hide.

Rhûn’s Connection To The Wizards

The most interesting aspect of The Rings of Power’s journey to Rhûn is its connection to the Istari. There have been many theories from Tolkien fans about The Stranger’s identity; could he be one of the wizards that we already know? There are five known wizards that sit on The White Council: Gandalf the Grey, Sauraman the White, Radagast the Brown (Sylvestor McCoy), and the two Blue wizards Alatar and Pallando. Some fans have speculated that the stranger is Gandalf because he uses the phrase, "When in doubt, always follow your nose" from The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, but Gandalf hasn’t been known to travel to Rhûn.

However, Sauraman and the Blue Wizards later travel to Rhûn at one point during the Second Age. Little is known about the two Blue Wizards; they aren’t featured in any Tolkien stories outside of references, and there is a bit of confusion about when they arrived in Middle-earth. Although Unfinished Tales mentions that they arrived with the other Istari during the First Age, The Peoples of Middle-earth says they don’t reach Middle-earth until the Second Age. Presumably, they failed in their quest to root out evil in the east, so perhaps they are looking for Morgoth’s remaining forces in Rhûn.

Given that Sauron’s forces are gathering in Rhûn, it’s also possible that the Stranger is a younger version of Saruman who has not yet turned to the side of darkness. Gandalf mentions that Sauraman was once a wise and just leader, so perhaps The Rings of Power will show the role he plays during the War of the Last Alliance. Either way, the mission to Rhûn will surely have a significant role in the upcoming seasons of the series.