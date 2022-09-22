Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Middle-earth Lore.The latest episode of The Rings of Power opens with a dream sequence showing us the deepest fear of Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), witnessing a great ocean wave rise on all sides of the island and destroying their homeland. With all that we know of Númenor and its people from J. R. R. Tolkien’s lore, there are many future events foreshadowed in this premonition. There have already been warning signs discussed in the show about the Fall of Númenor, and the deeper lore tells us a lot about the potential future for some of these characters.

The Origins of Númenor

The Island Kingdom of Númenor is one of the most important parts of Tolkien lore, both as a culture and as a more significant threat to evil than the average men of Middle-earth. Their culture revolves around their centuries-old relationship with the Valar, the elves that live in the undying lands to the west who gifted the island to the Edain, men who stood with Elrond’s (Robert Aramayo) brother Elros against Morgoth in the first age. Elros became the first King of Númenor and, having been born half-elf himself before choosing to become mortal, he built his kingdom upon the foundation of their relationship with the elves. We see a portrait of Elros and Elrond in the Númenórian Hall of Logs in Episode 3, showing the men of the island communing with the group of elves visiting with Elrond. The elves gifted Númenor with birds, plants, skills, lore, and the White Tree of Nimloth. After the elves' gifts helped them build their kingdom, they began building ships and became mariners with a reverence for the sea, and viewers hear many of them saying "The Sea is always right".

While Númenórian culture began with a deep respect for the Valar elves that gifted them their island home, the envy and greed of certain rulers through the generations lead the people to develop a deep mistrust and animosity towards all elves. Míriel’s father, Tar-Palantir (Ken Blackburn), was the first king in a long time to try and restore amicable relations with the elves in the West. Because of the intimidating influence of the anti-elf faction The King’s Men, Tar-Palantir’s rule is filled with rebellion against The Faithful who supported him and corruption from within his own ranks. In the latest episode of The Rings of Power, viewers will find that the plot of the rulers of Númenor is closely following the events that take place in Tolkien’s lore. Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) climbs the tower where the King supposedly is kept, and we find that Míriel is already there standing over her elderly father who is obviously near death. Míriel’s true motivations are still unknown to viewers, as she seems to both support The King’s Men and their desire to stick to themselves as well as The Faithful like her father and Elendil (Lloyd Owen). Time will tell which side she’s truly on, but there are many clues about what Míriel’s fate may be in Tolkien’s accounts of the events in Númenor.

What Does the White Tree of Nimloth Mean?

The White Tree of Nimloth was one of the gifts the Valar gave to the Númenorians when their island was created. Its twisted white branches curl upwards, and the white petals on the tree are always blooming. Queen Míriel shares the belief that The Faithful have about the tree, explaining to the Elendil, “The Faithful believe that when the petals of the White Tree fall, it is no idle thing, but the very tears of the Valar themselves, a living reminder that their eyes and their judgment are ever upon us”. The tree isn’t meant to have a negative connotation of judgment, but simply a reminder of the relationship between the Valar and the support they gave one another. Míriel confides in Galadriel the vision of Númenor’s destruction in a Palantír, then explains how “Only Númenor can bring about her downfall”. The Valar had gifted the island to the Edine people because of their virtue, and it’s that virtue that sustains the island. If their virtue is destroyed and they turn to a path of darkness, though, their claim over the island can be taken away by the Valar. The white pedals falling from the tree at the end of the fourth episode strongly imply that Queen Míriel’s decision to send Galadriel away without offering to help her face Sauron deeply damaged Númenorian's virtue. That's why it was so important to reverse the decision and convince her people to go with Galadriel to fight Sauron.

Ar-Pharazôn's Eventual Corruption by Sauron

Thus far in the series, Ar-Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle) seems to be acting in the role of a counselor to the Queen Regent Míriel. He is not the utmost authority on Númenor, but his interactions in the marketplace would make it seem like many of the citizens see him as a leader. According to Tolkien, Ar-Pharazôn was the nephew of Tar-Palantir, and his father was the leader of The King’s Men who hated their king for suggesting they renew relations with the elves. Ar-Pharazôn always believed that his father should have been ruler instead of his uncle because of his disdain of the elves. The lore tells us that, in a desperate grab for power upon Tar-Palantir’s death, Ar-Pharazôn forces his first cousin Míriel to marry him, giving him the right to rule over Númenor. He is a character that is easily corruptible and who believes the ends justify the means, and the darkest forces in Middle-earth recognize this easily when they come face to face.

The Númenorians travel to Middle-earth in the second age to help the Humans and Elves there defeat Sauron as he tried to regain power in the Southlands. When they finally defeated him, Ar-Pharazôn decides to take him prisoner and bring him back to Númenor. Sauron, in his fair form, works his magic to manipulate the minds of Ar-Pharazôn and The King’s Men into believing they could take immortality from the Valar if they built a garrison and attacked them. While they are building the ships, Sauron also convinces Ar-Pharazôn to build an enormous temple five hundred feet tall. Sauron uses the temple to proselytize about the Valar lying and making up rules to keep immortality all to themselves. He also manipulates them into thinking the one true Creator, Eru Iluvitar, was made up by the elves and that there was a true God that the Valar were keeping secret named Melkor.

Númenor Falls But Hope Still Remains

All The King’s Men begin worshiping Melkor without knowing that was actually the original name of Sauron’s master Morgoth, the very enemy they had helped the Valar defeat. They begin capturing and sacrificing The Faithful Númenorians who were still loyal to the elves, which forces Elendil and his friends and family into hiding. Sauron eventually convinces Ar-Pharazôn to cut down the White Tree of Nimloth and burn it as a sacrifice in the Temple of Melkor, but not before Isildur (Maxim Baldry) takes on the dangerous mission to retrieve a fruit from the tree before it is cut down. He's nearly killed getting the fruit to safety, but planting the seeds from the fruit kept the line of the tree alive and would later become the White Tree planted in Gondor.

When the garrison is ready, every man is made to sail to Valar with Ar-Pharazôn to attack the elves. The elves of Valar plead to Eru Iluvitar and, in a single moment, The Creator of All opens an enormous chasm in the sea and sinks the Númenórian fleet, and then crushes the soldiers who had made it to land with Ar-Pharazôn in a landslide. At the same moment, the Island of Númenor and all the people there are destroyed by an enormous wave rolling over them from all sides. Queen Míriel is crushed by the waves as she tries to climb the slopes of the holy mountain Meneltarma. Sauron’s physical body is destroyed on the island as it sank, but his spirit was able to flee across the sea to Middle-earth. Elendil and the rest of The Faithful Númenórians who refused to join the garrison had been waiting on the east side of the island in ships and, when the destruction began, were able to get far enough away that they weren’t taken down with the rest of the island. A large gust of wind pushed all those ships towards Middle-earth just after the island was completely submerged. Númenor was never seen or heard from again. What with Míriel’s premonition and their decision to go with Galadriel and face Sauron, it would seem that the destruction of Númenor is imminent at some point in The Rings of Power.