The live-action adaptations of J.R.R. Tolkien’s world has been lauded for many things over the years. From elite cinematography and great storytelling, The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogies from Peter Jackson were elite. But one stick that sticks in mind, perhaps more than others is that of the quality music. Produced by Howard Shore, both sets of films were packed filled with renditions that were perfect for the mood of every scene. Prime Video’s adaptation, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is seeking to hewn its own musical legacy with a new collab announced between composer Bear McCreary and singer and Grammy winner, Fiona Apple.

The season finale of the Rings of Power is just under a week away and the aforementioned pair of creatives have an offering for the occasion. That offering, Where The Shadows Lie is a single which is set to appear in the final episode. Inspired by the verse in the lore used to celebrate the gifting of the titular rings, Prime Video announced the appearance of the single in the finale despite already making a debut on the show. "The instrumental version of 'Where the Shadows Lie' appeared in the first episode, with the intention of using the same motif for the last episode of the show's premiere season," said Bob Bowen, worldwide head of music for Amazon Studios.

The rest of Bowen’s statement reads:

“We can't express enough how fitting this collaboration is. Apple has been a staple in the alternative music world since the '90s and is arguably one of the most influential modern female artists. Her lyricism follows a linear storytelling structure, packed with metaphors and all sorts of other conventions. This isn't even to mention her voice, which fits right in with the world of Middle-earth. "The Rings of Power" won't even be her first soundtrack appearance, having covered The Beatles' "Across The Universe" for the 1998 film "Pleasantville."

The excitement of having Apple on the single is one shared with by studio and McCreary who revealed his sentiments in the statement put out by the streamer. "I am so especially grateful to have collaborated with legendary singer Fiona Apple," wrote McCreary. "I have been inspired by her musicality for two decades, and I could not imagine an artist better suited to bring to life the mystery, majesty, and power of this song." Where The Shadows Lie is available to stream on Amazon Music.

The penultimate episode of the series titled The Eye has aired, and the stage seems set for the unveiling of the Dark Lord when the series returns for its finale. It is an episode tinged with a need for safety for both humans and Harfoots. While we wait to see how season one all ends, Amazon and Prime Video have announced that on the other side of October 14, The Official The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Podcast will be available to fans. The podcast will be hosted by the Tolkien super fan and professional fanatic, Felicia Day. It would have in-depth conversations on the series, alongside the discovery of easter eggs in Rings of Power. Interviews with the cast and crew will also occur.

Rings of Power releases its season finale on October 14. You can watch all episodes of the show on Prime Video.