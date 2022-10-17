Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of Season 1 of The Rings of Power.The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power presents many mysterious characters: Adar (Joseph Mawle), the Stranger (Daniel Weyman), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), and the three mystics in white. Adar's story was revealed in Episode 6, "Doom," at least in part. The Stranger and Halbrand were the focus of many fan theories leading up to the finale, which provided some answers, though Season 2 will likely explain more. However, the mystics stumped audiences from the beginning. When first revealed in the trailer, some fans speculated that the white hooded figure may be Sauron. This character, now known as the Dweller (Bridie Sisson), was never the most likely option for the Dark Lord, but it has always been clear that she is connected to Sauron. Along with the other reveals saved for the season finale came the explanation for the Dweller and her companions, the Nomad (Edith Poor) and the Ascetic (Kali Kopae).

Who Are the Mystics, and What Do They Want?

Image via Prime Video

Even with the finale's explanation, only so much is known about the mystics. These three come dressed for battle. The Dweller carries a staff that resembles the eye of Sauron, and they have magic. The Dweller is shown to control fire and shape-shift, and likely the others have similar powers. All three are seen teleporting (at least over short distances). Knowing they can change shape makes it likely, though unconfirmed, that the mystics are the wolves who have been following the Harfoots on their journey. The powers this trio posses are similar to that of Sauron himself. The best way to tell them apart is that the Dweller is the leader and usually carries the staff. The Nomad wears a helmet, and the Ascetic's hood comes to two points on either side of her head, and she has a shield with a constellation on it. The mystics are from Rhûn, a land to the far that sided Sauron and Morgoth in the past. It is finally revealed that they are looking for Sauron (who they believe to be the Stranger) because they are loyal to him and want to serve him. It isn't stated if these three were alone or just messengers. A whole cult of hooded mystics could await Sauron in Rhûn, though it is equally possible for the Dweller, the Nomad, and the Ascetic to be zealots acting on their own​​​.

Related: Who is Sauron in 'The Rings of Power'?

What Have The Mystics Been Doing?

Image via Prime Video

Throughout the season, the mystics have been looking for the Stranger. In Episode 5, "Partings," the trio is introduced and shown to be on the Stranger's trail. Their appearance is ominous, but at that point, it is unclear what they want with the Stranger. This, coupled with the lack of facts about the Stranger, left questions regarding if they were friends or foes. The next episode they appear in is Episode 7, "The Eye." In this episode, they catch up to the Harfoots shortly after the Stranger leaves. The mystics investigate the tree where the Stranger performed his magic. Noticing the creepy hooded figures as they take off after the Stranger, Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) jumps out. She attempts to protect her friend by pointing them in the wrong direction. The mystics disappear, but only for a second. They reappear just behind Nori, teleporting over several feet in the blink of an eye. The other Harfoots run over to defend Nori. Nori's father, Largo Brandyfoot (Dylan Smith), threatens the mystics with a torch, but the Dwell snuffs it out with her bare hand. Using the embers in her hands, she sets the Harfoot's camp on fire. The mystics disappear, leaving the Harfoots to deal with the fire. Once the fire is out, Nori, Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards), Marigold Brandyfoot (Sara Zwangobani), and Sadoc Burrows (Lenny Henry) decide to set out to find and warn the Stranger before the mystics can locate him.

In Episode 8, "Alloyed," the mystics reach the Stranger, who they call Sauron. The mystics say they are there to serve him and attempt to help him remember his past. The Ascetic tells her "master" that the more he uses his powers, the more the veil will weaken. The Nomad explains that this veil was placed over his mind by those who cast him down. Which of Sauron's enemies is responsible for it isn't said. Sauron has many enemies, but the one known to have seen him last is Adar, who supposedly killed him. Perhaps the veil came from Adar. The mystics also reveal the location of the constellation the Stranger has been searching for. It is in Rhûn, a land to the far east. The Ascetic urges him to return while they help him. The Ascetic tells the Stranger that the stars he sketched are called the Hermit's Hat and can only be seen in Rhûn. The mystics assure him that, once there, he can learn to control his powers, and every being will be his slave.

Image via Prime Video

The mystics realize the Harfoots are watching, and the Dweller changes into the Stranger to deceive them, leaving the real Stranger unconscious in the grass. Nori and Sadoc free the Stranger (who is really the Dweller), finding out about the trick too late. Nori is captured, and the Nomad stabs Sadoc. The real Stranger frees Nori with his magic, and the Dweller attacks him. Meanwhile, the Nomad chases the Harfoots that escaped. As she approaches them, Sadoc appears from under a bush and stabs the Nomad's foot with her own blade. The Dweller attempts to "make [the Stranger] see," while the Ascetic follows the Nomad's scream. The Harfoots come to the Stranger's aid, and the Dweller resorts to fire again, setting the whole area aflame. Nori steals the staff and gives it to the Stranger, who now believes he is evil. Nori convinces him otherwise just in time. The Stranger puts out the flames in the Dweller's hands, saving the Harfoots.

The Stranger confronts the mystics saying, "From shadows you came, to shadow I bid you return!" Finally, the mystics realize they have found the wrong man, identifying the Stranger as "the other." The Ascetic calls him "the Istar." The Stranger proves his magic is stronger than theirs. Using the mystics' staff, the Stranger unleashes a white light that transforms the mystics into a swarm of moths. The staff disintegrates as well, seemingly ending the threat of the mystics. Wherever the series goes from here, one thing is clear: the Dweller, the Nomad, and the Ascetic will not be a part of it. Though maybe there will be others like them in the land of Rhûn.

Rhûn, the Lands of the East

Image via Prime Video

The Dweller, the Nomad, and the Ascetic are not included in J.R.R. Tolkien's canon. But, he wrote a little about their home, Rhûn. What is established is vague. Rhûn lies to the east and continues off the map of Middle-earth. All the races of Middle-earth have origins in the far east, and as such, Rhûn is home to Elves, Dwarves, and men. The Elves in the Rhûn are Aravi. They never made the journey to Valinor and are wild forest dwellers. Rhûn has four dwarf clans, the Ironfists, Stiffbeards, Blacklocks, and Stonefoots. In the Third Age, these clans joined the Dwarves of the west for the War of Dwarves and Orcs. Afterward, when Rhûn was threatened by war, many left their ancestral home to seek refuge with their western kin. Easterlings are the men of the Rhûn who served Morgoth and later Sauron. The Easterlings had conflicts with Gondor until Aragorn finally made peace with them.

By the Third Age, Rhûn had been visited by three wizards: Saruman, Alatar, and Pallando. Though Saruman returned, Alatar and Pallando (the Blue Wizards) never did. Their mission was to weaken Sauron's forces, but their success was never confirmed. Whatever happened to them remains a mystery. The history of Rhûn is tied to Sauron, so it is no surprise that the mystics from Rhûn are devoted to him. Still, the information on Rhûn is limited. But with the Season 1 finale ending with the Stranger and Nori setting out for Rhûn, perhaps we will learn more. Due to the lack of source material, Prime Video has free rein to do what they like with Rhûn (and the Dweller, the Nomad, and the Ascetic) without contradicting Tolkien.