The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have been playing a complex and intricately constructed game of chess in setting up characters, locations, plot elements, and story arcs for the rest of the series, placing and moving all the necessary pieces needed to understand the stakes of the game as they introduce a dizzying cast of characters: Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), Durin IV (Owain Arthur), Disa (Sophia Nomvete), Nori (Markella Kavenagh), Poppy (Megan Richards), Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi), Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin), Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), and of course the enigmatic Stranger (Daniel Weyman) have been established as integral to the plot, and we haven’t even reached Númenor yet.

But one of the key characters has remained mostly aloof from the rest of the story, sharing only a couple of scenes, yet setting significant events in motion nonetheless: the Elven High King, Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker). The “High King” is referenced a number of times, and his influence is felt even across the continent in Tirharad, but where did the position of High King come from, and how did Gil-galad come to the throne? Who is he, in the first place?

The Noldor Elves Leave Valinor

The history of the High King of the Noldor goes back to the time of the exodus of the Elves from Valinor, referenced in the first episode of the series. The name “Noldor,” notably, does not cover all the elves. There are various different groups of Elves in the world, distinguished by the ways in which they were separated: when the Elves first awakened, the Avari were those who refused the summons of the Valar to come to Valinor. Of those that followed the summons, the Teleri stopped along the way and many of them never completed the journey. Some Teleri eventually did reach Valinor, but those of the Teleri who chose to remain in Middle-earth became known as the Sindar. The Noldor, led by the Elf Finwë, and Vanyar both reached Valinor successfully, but when Fëanor led his people back over the sea to Middle-earth (as seen in the prologue of the series), the Noldor followed him, and the Vanyar, for the most part, remained behind.

Sufficiently confused? Me too.

The overly simplified version is that the Noldor were the group of Elves that traveled to Valinor in the earliest days, when summoned by the Valar, but returned with Fëanor later, enmeshed in his mission to take on Morgoth and reclaim the Silmarils stolen from him. The Noldor are easily the most significant group of Elves to the history of The Silmarillion, but they are not the only ones, and the different groups of Elves have different ways, different power structures, and different leaders.

The Passing of a Crown From Turgon to Finarfin

When it comes to the High Kingship, the Noldor in Middle-earth were fairly disunified, as Fëanor was the head of the House of Finwë, but not all the Noldor supported him. After Fëanor’s death, the leadership passed to his son Maedhros. Maedhros, after being saved by an Elf named Fingon, abdicated his authority as head of the House of Finwë, and so the kingship fell to Fingolfin, the father of Fingon and half-brother of Fëanor, who became the first High King of the Noldor.

Now Fingolfin is one of the most awesome characters in the history of Middle-earth, but that is a story for a different article. Suffice it to say that Fingolfin died in single combat against Morgoth himself, who walked with a limp forever afterward. After Fingolfin died, the kingship passed to his son Fingon, who was killed in battle by Gothmog the Balrog. After Fingon’s death, his brother Turgon of Gondolin became the third High King, until Gondolin fell prey to the occupational hazard of great Elf Kingdoms of the First Age, and was destroyed by an army of Balrogs and dragons.

After Turgon’s death, there were no more descendants in the family of Fingolfin, so the kingship passed through the line of Fingolfin’s younger brother, Finarfin. As a sign of the times, while Finarfin remained in Valinor, all of his sons were dead. His grandson, Orodreth, however… was also dead. But his son, Ereinion Gil-galad, was (shockingly) still alive, and became the fourth (and final) High King of the Noldor as a result.

Gil-galad Becomes the Most Successful and Long-Lasting King

Despite the depressingly short job description of High King of the Noldor, which usually entailed something along the lines of: “Rule briefly before meeting a grisly fiery death,” Gil-galad became the most successful and longest-lasting of the High Kings by a wide margin. Though he became King at the end of the First Age, he survived the cataclysmic and continent-shattering War of Wrath at the end of the Age, and established his kingdom in the newly-shaped world in the land of Lindon.

Perhaps most significantly, Gil-galad’s reign is invoked in The Lord of the Rings as a source of distant longing and loss, as the last remnant of a heavenly and redeemed vision of Middle-earth that was ultimately not to be. Sam recites a few lines about the Elven King on the journey to Rivendell:

“Gil-galad was an elven-king.

Of him the harpers sadly sing;

The last whose realm was fair and free

Between the Mountains and the Sea.”

While many of the Noldor decided to return to Valinor after the War of Wrath, Gil-galad chose to stay and ruled over the remainder of the Noldor in Middle-earth. Sam’s song is appropriate, for Gil-galad, after the defeat of Morgoth, must have thought that a peaceful age of healing in Middle-earth was finally possible. He ruled long and successfully, but unfortunately, not in the age of peace that he had envisioned. Elrond was his herald and ultimately one of his subordinate military commanders in the eventual war against Sauron, and the King had forebodings about the dangers Sauron posed (as hinted at by the series). He ended up ruling as King for more than three thousand years and was instrumental in resisting Sauron and ultimately defeating him in the War of the Last Alliance. How the series plays out the final clash remains to be seen, but the ultimate struggle with Sauron in the series already promises to be an encounter well worth watching.