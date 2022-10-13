Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of The Rings of Power.The latest episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power made for a sentimental ride, with Durin IV (Owain Arthur) almost revealing his secret name to his half-elf companion, Elrond (Robert Aramayo). Durin and Elrond’s friendship is one of the many things that make The Rings of Power such a must-watch for J. R. R. Tolkien’s fans, having been mentioned a number of times in the series before the release of the now-streaming prequel. Viewers can tell, from the tears glistening in the eyes of the dwarf and the mixture of emotions lacing his voice that it wasn’t an impulsive slip of the tongue, that he really does trust the elf with his life.

Why Is Durin Revealing His Name to His Best Friend Such a Big Deal?

Well, because the dwarves are very secretive in nature, and Khuzdul, the Dwarven language, was made complex on purpose. As Durin explains, in a tone that highlights the significance of the scene, “We do have our secret names, for use only amongst ourselves. We reveal them only to family: wives, parents, sisters, brothers." Here, Elrond cuts Durin off, letting him know, without the assistance of unnecessary words, that he needs not give explanation. He already knows the importance of the dwarves’ secret names, and he knows, too, what Durin cannot put into words: the fact that Durin was ready to reveal his secret name to him shows how deeply he feels for him as a friend. The platonic relationship could not, at this point, be more awe-inspiring than it already is.

Why Is Khuzdul Such a Secret Language?

Khuzdul was devised by Aulë, the creator of the Seven Fathers of the Dwarves. Therefore, the Dwarven language, drawn from the real-world Hebrew, is different from any other language in J. R. R. Tolkien’s world because it is entirely original and does not borrow its diction from the Elvish tongue, or any other language for that matter. The Dwarves weren’t exactly unwilling to teach their language to other creatures, but Aulë had purposefully made it so complicated in nature that Khuzdul remained among the dwarves, and over time became something that they didn’t feel too eager to share with other races. By their own will, the dwarves made sure Khuzdul didn’t diversify too much with the passing of time, as languages normally do. It changed, of course, but ‘like the weathering of hard rock compared with the melting of snow'. Even when the clans developed their own dialects in the Third Age, Khuzdul remained similar to the original language devised by Aulë, and the clans could communicate easily.

Even if Khuzdul was a widely spoken language, the dwarves still haven’t been very forthcoming about their names. Like many ancient races (fictional and otherwise), they believed real names to be intimate secrets – meant only for the people closest to you. So secretive were the dwarves about their names that when they died, their Khuzdul names left the world with them, never appearing on their epitaphs in any form. Eventually, the dwarves wouldn’t even use their inner names among their own, revealing them only to their intimate friends and family members.

What Does This Mean for Durin and Elrond’s Friendship?

Durin almost revealing his secret name to Elrond could mean a number of things pertaining to their friendship as well as the overarching plot of the show. The obvious, of course, is that the Half-Elven son of Eärendil and Elwing and the Dwarven prince have developed a very strong kinship at this point and are more than just convenient companions to each other. There is also the possibility, however, that the two would eventually part ways or even become enemies, given that the two races seem to have a very complicated relationship following the events of this story. The fact that such an exemplary friendship seems doomed in so many ways makes Durin’s show of confidence all the more grave and emotional.