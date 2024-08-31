Everyone who watched The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 in real time remembers the mystery surrounding the new characters, wondering if any of them were actually Sauron in disguise. The Season 1 finale brought with it the reveal that it was Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), the self-styled lost king of the Southlands who was actually the Dark Lord in disguise. But just how long did Vickers know that this was where his character was headed?

In an interview with Collider's Carly Lane, Vickers revealed that he didn't actually walk into the room knowing who he was auditioning for. In fact, it wasn't until filming was significantly underway that he found out:

"I knew since we started filming the third episode, so I did film a couple of episodes not knowing. It's been so long. It's nearly been five years I've been a part of this project. I was keeping the secret for a long time."

In fact, he filmed one of his key early scenes — where a stranded Halbrand meets Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) out on the Sundering Seas — without any idea how his character fit into the bigger picture. As he told Lane:

"I filmed a whole scene for the show, the scene where Halbrand meets Galadriel on the raft, and I didn't know I was playing Sauron. I really didn't know for quite a long time, which was really quite challenging, for obvious reasons. From when we started filming the third episode in the first season, I knew for sure then."

Charlie Vickers Suspected He Was Playing Sauron Even Before He Was Told

While Vickers might not have known for sure who he was playing in the show, he explained that the cast expected Sauron to pop up in the show somewhere, with Halbrand being a "leading candidate" based solely on the first two episodes.

He revealed that showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne eventually came clean on Halbrand's true identity before filming began on Episode 3, explaining:

"Once we'd filmed the second episode, we had a hiatus because of COVID, and then right before we started the third episode again, J.D. and Patrick called me into their office for a meeting and then took me down to the Northern Waste, where Galadriel spends a lot of time in the first episode. They took me into that set and said, “This is your lair,” or something corny like that. I knew from then properly. Definitely, Morfydd knew because she was sharing a lot of scenes with me, but I don't think the cast was formally told. I think they just found out eventually."

The first three episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are streaming on Prime Video now. Stay tuned to Collider for more on Season 2.

