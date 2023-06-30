One of the most influential horror films ever to come out of Japan, The original Ring - known in the U.S. as Ringu - helped to revitalize J-horror both domestically and internationally, contributing heavily to the change of the genre's landscape at a time when the Japanese horror scene was struggling and slashers dominated overseas. It especially made many Americans aware of just how scary Japanese films could be, beginning a push to remake many of the most popular titles for Western audiences. Now, the original film is coming back out of the well in its scariest form yet - a 4K Ultra HD release courtesy of Arrow Video.

Hailing from director Hideo Nakata based on the 1991 novel by Koji Suzuki, 1998's Ringu follows journalist Reiko Asakawa (Nanako Matsushima) who, after processing the mysterious death of her niece and her friends, begins a race against time to unravel the mysteries surrounding the cursed videotape they watched a week prior to their deaths. Preying on both fears of the spread of technology like a virus and traditional Japanese folklore, the film creates a sort of modern urban legend that becomes all too real for those in the film who watch the tape and die after seven days unless they show it to someone else. It also introduces everyone to Sadako, one of horror's most iconic monsters who, between her long black hair, white dress, and icy, rage-filled stare, would instantly enrapture audiences.

Although Ringu would receive a respectable remake in 2002 from Gore Verbinsky and screenwriter Ehren Kruger starring Naomi Watts, nothing quite hits the same level as Nakata's original. In addition to Matsushima, the original film features a strong cast including Miki Nakatani and Hiroyuki Sanada, the latter of whom many theatergoers would've seen recently in John Wick: Chapter 4. Rie Inō also appeared as the vengeful Sadako in the film.

What Special Features Come Out of the Well With Ringu in 4K?

Arrow will have both a standard and original artwork slipcover version of the limited edition 4K release of Ringu which come packed with plenty of goodies that dive down the well to reveal all about the horror classic. Critics and film historians appraise the impact of the film in a number of featurettes that delve not just into how it sparked interest in J-horror, but also how the series evolved beyond its iconic first entry. Another video in this release explores the career of Nataka who would also go on to direct another J-horror hit Dark Water as well as Ring 2 and, more recently, the Netflix miniseries The Days about the Fukushima nuclear disaster. An illustrated collector's book and double-sided fold-out poster are also included along with Sadako's video should you wish to test the film's curse for yourself. See the full list of special features below:

Brand new, exclusive 4K restoration from the original camera negative by Arrow Films

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Lossless Japanese DTS-HD master audio 5.1 and PCM 2.0 soundtracks

Optional English subtitles

Audio commentary by film historian David Kalat

The Ringu Legacy – a series of interviews from critics and filmmakers on their memories of the Ringu series and its enduring legacy

A Vicious Circle – a video interview with author and critic Kat Ellinger on the career of Hideo Nakata

Circumnavigating Ringu – a video essay by author and critic Alexandra Heller-Nicholas on the evolution of the Ringu series

Spooks, Sighs and Videotape – a video essay by critic Jasper Sharp on the J-horror phenomenon

Sadako’s video

Theatrical trailers

Limited edition packaging featuring two artwork options

Double-sided fold-out poster featuring two artwork options

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring writing on the film by Violet Lucca and Alexandra Heller-Nicholas

Bring Ringu home in either the standard or original artwork slipcover 4K release on September 19. Pre-orders are open now. Check out the trailer below.