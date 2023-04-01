In probably one of the weirdest, jarring sequel experiments, we get Spiral. This sequel to the original influential Japanese horror film Ringu was released at the same time as the first in hopes that it would increase box office revenue. Spiral boasts the same production team, as well as overlapping casts. Despite this, Spiral failed at the box office and was quickly replaced by Ringu 2 the following year. Over time, this sequel was largely forgotten. Spiral tried something very different from the original film, even if it was based on the novel of the same name. It encompasses a completely different genre, it visually sets itself apart from Ringu, and it introduces a lot of new ideas that are hard to grasp. Despite being a gonzo sequel, one that doesn't hold itself together as well as its predecessor, it is a movie that should not be forgotten.

'Spiral' Is Too Different, But That's Kind of a Good Thing

Even though Spiral generally picks up right where its predecessor left off, with the autopsy of Ryûji Takayama (Hiroyuki Sanada) who we see get killed in the iconic scene where Sadako (Rie Ino'o) crawls out of the tv, the film then goes into entirely new territory than before. We find out both Reiko (Nanako Matsushima) and Yôichi Asakawa (Rikiya Ôtaka), the protagonist and her son in the first film, did not escape Sadako's curse, and died. Instead, we follow a new protagonist, Mitsuo Andô (Kôichi Satô). Early on in the film we learn that Andô's son has drowned, and he is on the cusp of considering death himself. When he learns the legend of the videotape that will kill you because of these deaths, he watches it. Soon after, odd things start happening to him. This sounds pretty standard for a sequel to Ringu, but the similarities stop there, after this, the film quickly moves onto more absurd ideas.

After this, the film introduces some of the weirdest aspects of the sequel: a virus, a diary, and cloning. With the help of Mai Takano (Miki Nakatani), returning from the first film, they both discover that a virus (later to be revealed a diary had some hand in these deaths) had killed some of Sadako's victims, namely Takayama and his son Yôichi. Additionally, the seven days run out for Andô, but he survives. He begins to believe that it was all just a confounded myth. Mai turns up dead to his shock, but then reappears at his workplace, he soon finds out that this is not Mai anymore, merely Sadako reborn in a new body. In payment for helping Sadako resurrect Ryûji, she helps resurrect his Andô's son, and that is where the film concludes. This is of course, a brief summary that leaves out a lot of nuance, however, it is clear that this is a sequel packed with too many ideas.

It's odd, even if this is an adaptation, that this film probably would have done better if it had not been tied down in the franchise of Ringu. It presents interesting ideas, while not all executed as best as they could, that would have been entertaining in their own right. But the problem really was that people would have expected a sequel much closer to that of the first film, and this one simply does not deliver that. But it does deliver a very entertaining sci-fi angle to one of horror's most iconic stories.

'Spiral' Is Surprisingly Emotional

Where this movie works is its emotional core. While a father mourning the death of his son is far from an original plot, it ties the film together, and Kôichi Satô gives a fantastic performance as our leading man who is struggling to move past his sons' death. Miki Nakatani is another stand-out here, especially as she shares the screen with Satô. While some of the science-fiction elements result in a rocky foundation, the film still manages to be incredibly moving.

Perhaps the most memorable scene in the movie, for my taste at the least, happens about an hour in. It's a much quieter scene of Andô and Mai out in the city when he is finally confronting himself that he is still scared to die. It is also revealed in this scene that Mai has the psychic ability to feel others' emotions, something that is shared with many other characters, even Sadako and her mother Shizuko. This mystical subplot is cut from the equally good American remake, The Ring, directed by Gore Verbinski, and is only present in the Japanese films. Here, it works well. The intimacy of the scene is what sells it. Andô feels all this pain, and she decides to share it with him. The standout score here, different from the rest of the films' tracks, by La Finca is also beautiful and elevates this scene. It's not something one would expect from a sequel to Ringu, and that unexpectedness holds a lot of beauty in it, even if it was not appreciated at the time.

It's an Interesting Direction To Look Back At

While this movie did indeed fail at the box office, resulting in a course correction by the studio to make more tonally consistent sequels with Ringu, looking back on Spiral as an experiment is captivating. It essentially does the opposite of what its predecessor does. This, of course, explains why so many didn't like it at the time and still don't. However, it should not be denied its merit in creating a captivating, and weird film. It stands out as its own in the franchise, even with the remakes. Here in America, The Ring, The Ring Two, and Rings all boast the same visual style. They all keep in line with each other, never breaking far from the mold, following suit like the rest of the Japanese sequels. This results in a line of what is usually considered underwhelming sequels that follow two equally excellent first films. While Spiral doesn't exactly succeed in being a sequel to the original film, it does succeed in being a compelling alternate take of the franchise. It could look different if that film had done well, imagine a world of science-fiction Sadako/Samara! Even so, this film is lucky to exist, and it should be looked into. At the very least, one can see where things might have gone.