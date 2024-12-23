There has never been another Western genre icon quite like John Wayne. Sure, Clint Eastwood and Kevin Costner have their own horse opera presence, but the Duke is in a category all his own. Near the end of his life, in the 1970s, he continued to make thrilling pictures, such as The Cowboys, Big Jake, and, in his final performance, The Shootist. But there was one film, which doubled as his final collaboration with famed filmmaker Howard Hawks, that remains one of Wayne's most underrated features: Rio Lobo. If the title sounds familiar, you may be thinking of a similar film called Rio Bravo, but Rio Lobo is quite the ride, rounding out a trilogy of Westerns that Wayne and Hawks made together. As is written prominently on the poster, "Give 'em hell, John!"

John Wayne and Howard Hawks Remade the Same Western Twice

Image via National General Pictures

In 1959, John Wayne and director Howard Hawks collaborated to make Rio Bravo, the first film the pair made together in over a decade following Red River. The Duke's response to Gary Cooper's High Noon, Rio Bravo was instantly deemed a classic, and is still considered one of the greatest movies (and certainly Westerns) ever made. The plot followed a lone sheriff, John T. Chance (Wayne), as he arrests the brother of a local cattle baron, forcing him to defend his station (alongside a plucky group of misfits) until the U.S. Marshal can arrive. The film was so successful that Wayne and Hawks tried at the plot once more with 1966's El Dorado, which followed gunslinger Cole Thornton (Wayne) as he aids his friend, a local drunk who just-so-happens to be the sheriff, in defending one ranch family from the encouching threat of another. So, it wasn't a surprise when, in 1970, Wayne and Hawks got together for their fifth and final collaboration to round out this unofficial trilogy with Rio Lobo.

A unique mix of both previous pictures, the film begins at the end of the American Civil War as Colonel Cord McNally (Wayne) aids two young Confederates both during and after the conflict. These men, Captain Pierre "Frenchy" Cordona (Jorge Rivero) and Sgt. Tuscarora Philips (Christopher Mitchum), end up leaving for Rio Lobo, Texas soon after, but not before giving McNally a description of the two traitors in his Union Cavalry. As McNally continues his pursuit, he's reunited with Cordona and meets young Shasta Delaney (Jennifer O'Neill), who has gotten mixed up with these traitors. After the first of these former Union officials is killed, the other, going under the name "Ketcham," is revealed to be Sgt. Major Ike Gorman (played by Little House on the Prairie star Victor French). Turns out, Ketcham has been stealing the land of local ranchers. At first glance, Rio Lobo doesn't feel a whole lot like Rio Bravo and only sort of resembles El Dorado, but by the third act, the similarities become even clearer.

With the help of his merry band of misfits, including Cordona, Shasta, and the angry father of Sgt. Philips (played by The Dakotas star Jack Elam), McNally holds Ketcham hostage, has him sign the deeds back over, and plans to wait for the Cavalry to arrive. But the Army isn't coming, and so McNally and his crew are forced to shoot it out with Ketcham's old partners. Frankly, though Rio Lobo isn't quite as memorable as Wayne and Hawks' other collaborations, it isn't a bad note to end their longtime partnership on. The pair had come a long way since the Red River days, and though Hawks is arguably recycling old material here, Wayne still gives an upright performance. Having carefully cemented himself into his Duke persona, his work here in Rio Lobo is as consistent as ever, and lives up to the infamous tagline on the poster. Beyond the pair, the supporting cast is excellent, and the jovial dynamic between Jorge Rivero's Frenchy and Jennifer O'Neill's Shasta gives the film a much-needed levity.

'Rio Lobo' Isn't as Bad of a Western as Critics Might've Thought

Close

Unlike their previous collaborations, this Wayne/Hawks feature wasn't met with the same ecstatic fanfare as their older outings. Variety wrote that Rio Lobo was the sort of Western that these two could "do in their sleep," calling Hawks' direction and the basic plot "listless." Critic Jonathan Rosenbaum noted for the Chicago Reader that, "the fact that its best action sequence, the first, was directed by the second unit is emblematic of Hawks’s relative lack of engagement with the material." But perhaps the most notable response to Rio Lobo came from none other than filmmaker Quentin Tarantino himself. At an American Cinematheque-sponsored Q&A with Tarantino, the director explained that he didn't want to be making movies long enough that he would just recycle the same material. "I don’t want to make Cheyenne Autumn," he explained. "I don’t want to make Rio Lobo."

But Rio Lobo really isn't that bad, and we're not the only ones who think so. Roger Ebert gave the film three out of four stars, and the critical consensus shifted significantly as time passed. While it's certainly no True Grit or The Searchers, this film is perhaps the most classical-feeling of the Duke's final batch of motion pictures. A timeless tale with a familiar plot, Wayne and Hawks remix the story to add more context harkening back to the Civil War, and thus give us firmer ground on which to engage with the film. Indeed, Wayne musters up a powerful performance, one that is on par with many of his previous outings. Rio Lobo is easily one of the Duke's most underrated pictures. It might get a bad reputation because it's compared to superior productions like Rio Lobo or El Dorado, but it stands tall enough on its own merits to warrant a watch.

Rio Lobo is available to watch on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video