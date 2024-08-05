The Big Picture Rio, directed by Carlos Saldanha, is now the 8th most popular film on Max, featuring a star-studded cast and a trip to Rio de Janeiro.

Despite not winning, Rio was nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars in 2012, showcasing the talent behind the film.

Both Rio movies performed well at the box office, earning nearly half a billion dollars combined worldwide. Stay tuned to see if a third film is in the works.

The 2011 animated film which received an Oscar nomination at the 2012 Academy Awards is climbing up the charts of one of the world's most popular streaming services. Rio, which was written by Carlos Saldanha, Earl Richey Jones, Todd Jones, Don Rhymer, Joshua Sternin, Jennifer Ventimilia, and Sam Harper, is sitting firmly as the eighth-most popular movie streaming on Max. In addition to serving as a scribe, Saldanha also directed the film, which features an immensely stacked ensemble of Jesse Eisenberg, Anne Hathaway, George Lopez, and Jamie Foxx. Rio follows two animals, Blu (Eisenberg) and Jewel (Hathaway) on a trip to Rio de Janeiro. Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Leslie Mann, and Will.i.am also star in Rio, which writer/director Saldanha also makes a small cameo.

In 2012, Rio was recognized with a nomination for Best Original Song which went to Sergio Mendes, Carlinhos Brown, and Siedah Garrett for their work on "Real in Rio.") Although the film ultimately didn't win (the award went to "Man or Muppet,") it was still a huge win for Rio which offered the cast and crew a chance to celebrate. Rio currently sits at nearly identical 72% and 71% scores from critics and general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively, which while not enough to earn a "certified fresh" score, to achieve that level of balance among two entirely different demographics is impressive nonetheless. The movie did well enough to green-light a sequel which was received much worse, currently sitting at 49% from critics and 58% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

How Did the ‘Rio’ Movies Perform at the Box Office?

Image via 20th Centruy Fox

While neither of the Rio movies reached the box office highs of the recent hit Inside Out 2, they still earned an impressive amount relative to their respective budgets. The first Rio grossed $143 million domestically and more than $340 million overseas for a whopping worldwide cumulative total of $483 million on a reported budget of $90 million. As for the sequel, Rio 2 earned shockingly similar numbers to the first film, with both movies opening to $39 million domestically with only a $100,000 difference. Rio 2 finished its theatrical run with a more impressive total, bringing in $131 million in the United States and $367 million in international markets for a total of just under $500 million.

Rio is currently the #8 film streaming on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Rio on Max.

