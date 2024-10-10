Is this the Chandleraissance? Kyle Chandler, fresh off his casting in DC's big budget superhero series Lanterns is going to be busy before taking on the role of Hal Jordan. Chandler will star opposite Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in RIP, a crime thriller Joe Carnahan is directing for Netflix, as per an exclusive report by The Hollywood Reporter. The film is said to be set against the backdrop of an investigation into the murder of a police officer, with the plot following a squad of cops based in Miami who suddenly come across millions of dollars which have been illicitly stashed in a safe house.

Trust among the members of the team begins to crack and, with trust hard to find, suddenly outside forces discover what lies inside the house, which pressures the cops into an impossible situation. This scenario results in lines of morality being crossed, and a battle to stay alive in the pressure cooker environment of protecting the stash, in a land where cash is king. Chandler will be taking on the role of a DEA agent in a cast that, as well as Affleck and Damon, will also include Sasha Calle (The Flash), Nestor Carbonell (Shogun), Catalina Sandino Moreno (From), and singer-turned-actress Teyana Taylor.

Where Do I Know Kyle Chandler From?

Image via Netflix

Chandler is a seasoned actor with a long-standing presence in the world of Hollywood, known for his reliably compelling and grounded performances. He starred in the Oscar-winning Argo, directed by his new castmate, Ben Affleck, and played a leading role in 2011's Super 8, JJ Abrams' tribute to Amblin and Steven Spielberg films of the 1970s and 1980s, which was a huge influence of the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things. He also delivered a memorable performance in Manchester by the Sea alongside Michelle Williams and Casey Affleck. More recently, he has appeared as Mark Russell in the MonsterVerse films and plays Mitch McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown, the Jeremy Renner-led series on Paramount+.

He is best known for his role as Coach Eric Taylor in the hit NBC high school football drama series, Friday Night Lights. Taylor is a tough but compassionate coach who has to balance being a husband and dad with the pressures of leading the Dillon Panthers to victory. Chandler's work on Friday Night Lights earned him critical acclaim, including a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2011.

Stay tuned for more updates on the progress of RIP.