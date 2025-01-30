The boys are back in town, as Academy Award winners, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, return to the screen in a first-look image of their upcoming film, RIP. Directed and penned by Joe Carnahan (The Grey), the movie sees the best buds dig into the crime genre in a thriller that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. While much of the production’s plot is under wraps, we know that the title will be based on a true story that follows the tale of a squad of Miami cops who stumble upon a cache of cash, adding up to well over a million dollars. With wealth at their fingertips, the officers have a difficult moral decision to make while also dealing with trust issues arising within the group.

Although their roles haven’t been announced at this time, we can safely assume that Damon and Affleck will appear as two of the detectives who have found themselves at the center of the sticky and morally questionable situation. In the debut image, both men sit on chairs — with Damon’s character facing forward and Affleck’s with the seat flipped around, looking like an incredibly cool guy from the suburban streets of Boston. Both actors will rock full facial hair in their latest roles, and, while Damon’s character has his police garb on — complete with a badge and jacket — Affleck appears to be going the undercover route, donning a plain, unmarked black hoodie. The scene looks to be a tense one, as both men stare forward and listen intently at an unseen character.

Joining the dynamic duo in their latest on-screen pairing is a list of familiar faces that includes Teyana Taylor (The Book of Clarence), Scott Adkins (John Wick: Chapter 4), Sasha Calle (The Flash), Néstor Carbonell (The Dark Knight) and Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace).

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon: A Beautiful Friendship On and Off the Screen



Affleck and Damon have long been in entertainment biz cahoots with one another. The pair were first launched into the spotlight thanks to their critically-celebrated 1997 drama, Good Will Hunting, for which they took home the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Since then, they’ve teamed up in a variety of ways for numerous productions, including Dogma, Chasing Amy, The Last Duel, and, most recently, Air.

Check out the premiere image of RIP above and stay tuned to Collider for more information about the crime thriller, which is due to bust onto Netflix in the fall.

