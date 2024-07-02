The Big Picture Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's crime thriller, RIP, will stream on Netflix.

The film is from their production company, Artists Equity, and directed by Joe Carnahan.

The duo has a long history of collaborating on projects, including Air, The Last Duel, and Good Will Hunting.

The next team up for one of Hollywood's most talented duos has officially found its home. A new report from Deadline which was later confirmed by the Netflix X account revealed that RIP, the crime thriller starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, will stream on Netflix. The film comes from Artists Equity, Damon and Affleck's production company, and will be written and directed by Joe Carnahan. Carnahan is best known for his work writing and directing Smokin' Aces and The A-Team, but he has also directed Liam Neeson in The Grey, helmed several episodes of the James Spader-led TV show The Blacklist, and even teamed up with Frank Grillo, Mel Gibson, and Michelle Yeoh in Boss Level, the 2020 dark action comedy film.

Few duos in Hollywood have the same claim to chemistry and connectivity with their work than Damon and Affleck. Just last year, the two collaborated on Air, which features a script by Alex Convery and was directed by Affleck. He also starred in the film alongside his friend Damon, with other stars such as Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, and Chris Tucker filling out the rest of the cast. The two Boston pals also worked together on The Last Duel in 2021, which was helmed by acclaimed director Ridley Scott and also stars Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, and more. The two have been collaborating on projects since the early 90s, and it appears they have no plans to stop anytime soon.

What Other Movies Have Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Been in Together?

Air and The Last Duel are only two of many projects that Affleck and Damon have worked together on over the years. The two also appeared in the Jay and Silent Bob reboot movie helmed by Kevin Smith, which Affleck stars in and Damon cameos. They also starred together and are a force to be reckoned with in the dark adventure satire film Dogma, which was also written and directed by Smith. Arguably their most famous movie together is Good Will Hunting, which stars the late Robin Williams, and the dynamic Bostonian duo has even more projects in the works. Movie fans can get used to seeing the two of them together for years to come.

RIP does not yet have an official Netflix release date, and it is unknown if Netflix will give the film a short theatrical release before it begins streaming on the platform. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Damon and Affleck's most recent movie together, Air, now streaming on Prime Video.

