This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Scott Adkins, known for his scene-stealing role in John Wick: Chapter 4, has joined the star-studded cast of Joe Carnahan's latest crime thriller, RIP, for Netflix, adding just a splash of action film experience and immense stuntwork ability to the movie. RIP follows a group of Miami officers whose camaraderie and trust come under pressure when they stumble upon millions of dollars in cash hidden in a derelict stash house. As word of the massive seizure spreads, outside forces begin to close in, sparking tensions within the team and leaving everyone questioning who they can trust. Adkins joins a cast that includes Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, Sasha Calle, Teyana Taylor, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Nestor Carbonell. He will be playing the brother of Affleck's character in the film.

The film is another collaboration between the pair of Damon and Affleck, who are producing under their new artist-led studio, Artists Equity. The studio, under the leadership of the two life long friends and creative partners, has decreed that it will put artists first when it comes to producing new projects. In addition to Damon and Affleck, Luciana Damon and Dani Bernfeld are also producing for Artists Equity, with Michael Joe and Kevin Halloran on board as executive producers.

Where Do I Know Scott Adkins From?

Close

Known for his expertise in action films, Adkins has recently starred alongside Dave Bautista in Killer’s Game and played opposite Jamie Foxx in the Netflix action-comedy Day Shift. He’s also known for his roles in Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday and Doctor Strange, and has a strong international fanbase thanks to his appearance alongside Donnie Yen in IP Man 4, which grossed a massive $165 million in China. Adkins has also appeared in films like Zero Dark Thirty, Lights Out, Grimsby, Legendary and The Bourne Ultimatum.

In John Wick: Chapter 4, Adkins played Killa, a high-ranking member of the German underworld, buried under layers of quite hilarious prosthetics. Killa is a larger-than-life villain who goes head-to-head with John Wick (Keanu Reeves) in a bass-thuddingly loud and neon-lit German nightclub. And lastly, as some people may know, but many may not, Adkins actually shared the role of Weapon XI, or Wade Wilson, with unknown actor Ryan Reynolds in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on RIP as it continues production for Netflix. We'll bring you the latest news as it nears completion.