If you were searching for the perfect Western-meets-supernatural flick for your next movie night, look no further as a trailer for R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned has just been released. With more gun slinging and slapstick comedy than ever, the prequel is ready to take audiences back to the world of the dead and wrangle up some outlaws in the afterlife.

The trailer re-introduces us to Sheriff Roy Pulsipher (Jeffrey Donovan) who finds himself on the wrong end of a gun and transports into the afterlife. Swiftly upon arrival, he’s introduced to his new partner Jeanne (Penelope Mitchell), with whom he’ll team up to take down all the baddies Hell has to offer. While Sheriff Roy’s main goal is to visit his daughter and crack the case behind his own murder, he’ll need to take on the side quest of putting an end to a powerful demon hellbent on cracking open a portal to the underworld.

Along with Donovan (Burn Notice) and Mitchell (The Vampire Diaries), the film also stars Tilly Keeper (EastEnders), Kerry Knuppe (Voodoo Possession), Richard Fleeshman (Call the Midwife), Jake Choi (Single Parents), and Craige Els (Ripper Street). Director Paul Leyden (Cleaners) penned the script alongside Andrew Klein.

The prequel comes almost 10 years after the release of the original feature, R.I.P.D. with its creation being somewhat of a surprise after garnering an overall negative reception. Despite its all-star call sheet that included the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Jeff Bridges, Marisa Miller, and Mary-Louise Parker, the film didn’t exactly knock it out of the park with box office numbers - although it did gain a decent cult following. With Donovan recently taking over the leading role in the revival of Law & Order during its 21st Season and Mitchell known well for her part in Vampire Diaries and more recently horror projects including Apartment 212, it seems like the production was attempting to at least slightly emulate the first movie’s lineup.

Judging by the trailer, Rise of the Damned isn’t trying to take itself too seriously, so maybe it will - at the very least - find success among those who love a good, cheesy action flick. You can check out the film’s trailer and synopsis below and pick up a copy of R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned when it drops on digital, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 15.

Here's the synopsis: