When a renowned filmmaker like Steven Zaillian adapts Patricia Highsmith’s celebrated bestseller, you get a high-profile, sophisticated drama thriller like Ripley. The Netflix original series follows the titular Tom Ripley, a grifter in 1960s New York, who is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy and bring his son, Dickie, back home. But when Tom meets Dickie, he becomes obsessed and develops more complex intentions towards Dickie, taking “the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud, and murder.”

Ripley marks the second Hollywood adaptation of the first book, The Talented Mr. Ripley, in Highsmith’s Ripliad novel series, after Anthony Minghella’s eponymous film of 1999, starring Matt Damon as the titular antagonist and Jude Law as his mark, Dickie Greenleaf. And now, almost 25 years later, Zaillian brings us an ambitious and artistically rich take on the 1955 classic with All of Us Strangers star Andrew Scott slipping into the skin of the legendary anti-hero. Shot in black and white, the series is as immersive as it can get for period crime thrillers and resonates with an atmosphere that Patricia Highsmith has always been lauded for. With the all-new series set to arrive on Netflix this April, fans have eyes on the new cast and a refreshing take on the classic novel, played out by an ensemble of highly acclaimed actors. So, without further ado, check out who plays who in Ripley and how Steven Zaillian takes a new spin on Highsmith’s popular characters.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Andrew Scott

Tom Ripley

Image via Netflix

Tom Ripley can be called both the protagonist and antagonist of the story. An ambitious and duplicitous young man, Tom is surviving as a scrappy conman in New York when he fakes a friendship with the wealthy industrialist Mr. Greenleaf, who sends Tom to Italy to bring his son, Dickie Greenleaf, back home. After Tom lands in Italy and meets Dickie and his love interest, he begins to pose as a wealthy acquaintance to Dickie, traipsing around Italy, and becoming his close confidante. Soon, Tom develops a deep obsession with his target, leading him to impersonate Dickie and assume his life, thus exploiting his social status, wealth, and even personal relationships.

BAFTA-winning Andrew Scott stars as the titular Tom Ripley. As Zaillian describes his characterization, “He has the range to play the many personas of Ripley over the course of the story, beginning as a petty criminal who feels he deserves better than his meager circumstances, to someone who can be whatever he needs to be in order to improve that condition.” Talking about how he became Tom Ripley, Scott says, "To characterize him with any very particular neuroses would be a mistake. I never wanted to look at him as a psychopath. I didn’t want to label his sexuality too much. I didn’t want just to diagnose him with anything." The Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated Irish actor gained most prominence as Sherlock Holmes’s nemesis, James Moriarty in BBC’s Sherlock, for which he won a BAFTA for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. He earned further recognition for playing “the hot priest” in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination. His other notable roles include shows like His Dark Materials, Modern Love, and Oslo, as well as films like Pride, 1917, and the recent All of Us Strangers, co-starring Paul Mescal. Scott is next set to appear in Seth Gordon’s (Horrible Bosses) action comedy, Back in Action.

Johnny Flynn

Dickie Greenleaf

Image via Netflix

Richard “Dickie” Greenleaf is the wealthy “friend” and latest target of Ripley’s scams. Son of an industrialist from New York, Dickie lives the life of a vagabond and slacker, eluding his responsibilities and wiling his time away in the family’s summer home in Italy. Or so, his father believes, which is why he sends Tom to bring Dickie back home. But instead, Dickie becomes Tom’s obsession and the focus of his most outrageous scheme so far – becoming Dickie Greenleaf and living his life in his shoes, quite literally. As officially described, Dickie is portrayed “not as some spoiled rich kid, but rather one with a kind of sweet naïveté beneath his outward confidence, along with that laconic ease people who don’t have to worry about money have.”

British actor and musician Johnny Flynn stars as Dickie Greenleaf. He earned most recognition in the role of Dylan Witter in Netflix’s Lovesick and as Toby in the British sitcom Brotherhood. He later starred in David Bowie’s biopic, Stardust, where he played the iconic artist’s alter-ego and fan-favorite persona, Ziggy Stardust. His other notable film roles include Operation Mincemeat, The Lovers, and Anthony Hopkins-starrer One Life. As a musician, Flynn has written scores for films, television shows, and theater productions, including the films Emma and The Score, and is the lead singer-songwriter for the band Johnny Flynn & The Sussex Wit.

Dakota Fanning

Marge Sherwood

Image via Netflix

Marjorie “Marge” Sherwood is Dickie’s close friend and romantic interest. Unlike Dickie and his parents, Marge can easily see through Tom and his motives and does not hold back on her suspicions of Tom’s sinister intentions. Marge is “someone who can go toe-to-toe with Tom Ripley, who is too smart to be conned, who can threaten his schemes,” and believes that Tom could be a dangerous man. As described by the actor herself, “She is somebody that sort of susses him out pretty quickly and is always sort of full of mistrust towards him at varying degrees.”

The Alienist star, Dakota Fanning portrays the role of Marge Sherwood. She rose to prominence as a child actor with her roles in I Am Sam and Steven Spielberg’s War of the Worlds and had major roles in Uptown Girls, Man on Fire, and Charlotte’s Web. As an adult actor, Fanning gained recognition as Cherie Currie in The Runaways and Jane in The Twilight Saga and starred in a major role in The Alienist and The First Lady. Her portrayal of the Manson Family girl, Squeaky Fromme, in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, earned her a Screen Actor’s Guild nomination. Fanning will be next seen in the upcoming supernatural horror film The Watchers.

Eliot Sumner

Freddie Miles

Image via Netflix

Freddie Miles is Dickie’s childhood friend who visits him in Italy. Freddie’s character in the Netflix series is expected to be vastly different from the “obnoxious aristocrat” as we see in the 1999 film, where Philip Seymour Hoffman embodies it from the original characterization by Highsmith. In fact, Zaillian’s Freddie is “quiet, knowing, sophisticated” and doesn’t like Tom Ripley from the very start, eventually becoming suspicious of Dickie’s new friend.

English actor and singer-songwriter Eliot Sumner plays the role of Freddie Miles. As a child actor, Sumner appeared in 2007’s Stardust and Me Without You. They marked their adult acting debut with Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen (2019), and appeared in No Time to Die, A Mouthful of Air, and Infinite Storm. As a musician, Sumner has three studio albums and over 10 singles to their credit, and will be next appearing in the upcoming Nordic television series, Vargasommar (Cry Wolf).

Supporting Cast

Besides the above cast members in leading roles, Ripley also features several other popular faces in various supporting roles.

Image via Apple tV+

Primetime Emmy-winner and Academy Award-nominated John Malkovich stars as Reeves Minot, a mysterious man with criminal involvements in Europe who befriends Tom. Malkovich had earlier portrayed the character of Tom Ripley in the film adaptation of Ripley’s Game, the third book in the series. Within his acting career of nearly 50 years and over 70 films to his credit, the actor-filmmaker is acclaimed for his roles in The Killing Fields, In the Line of Fire, Being John Malkovich, RED, and Burn After Reading. Some of his most notable television roles include Billions, The New Pope, Space Force, and the latest, The New Look. Malkovich is next set to appear in several upcoming projects, including the films, Opus and In the Hand of Dante.

Image via Netflix

Italian actor, Maurizio Lombardi plays the character of Inspector Pietro Ravini, a local inspector in Italy who begins to investigate Tom Ripley after Dickie disappears. He is described as “intelligent, intimidating, ironic, vain, dogged, and amusing all at once.” Lombardi is best known for his work in The Young Pope and its sequel, The New Pope, Riviera, and Medici.

Popular Italian actor and seven-time David di Donatello Awards winner, Margherita Buy (The Station) stars as Signora Buffi, Tom’s landlady in Rome.

Additionally, BAFTA-winning film director, playwright, and screenwriter, Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea) portrays Mr. Greenleaf, Dickie’s father, and Ann Cusack (The Boys) as Dickie’s mother. Bokeem Woodbine of Fargo (Season 2) fame, also joins the cast in a role which, though undisclosed, appears to be someone in American law enforcement who is searching for Tom Ripley.

Ripley arrives on Netflix on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

Ripley A grifter named Ripley living in New York during the 1960s is hired by a wealthy man to begin a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder. Cast Andrew Scott , Johnny Flynn , Dakota Fanning , Pasquale Esposito Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

Watch on Netflix