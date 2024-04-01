The Big Picture Ripley, based on the novel “The Talented Mr. Ripley”, follows a grifter caught in a web of lies and betrayal.

Netflix heavily promotes the new series, starring Andrew Scott, Johnny Flynn, and Dakota Fanning, as a must-watch drama.

Zaillian not only wrote and directed Ripley but also gathered an impressive cast that promises a captivating story for viewers.

Netflix is about to release a television series where the protagonist will find himself trapped in a web of violence and betrayal that he never expected, as the marketing campaign for Ripley picks up the pace before the show's debut on April. The streaming platform has released new character posters for the upcoming project (via Rotten Tomatoes), giving audiences a new look at the main cast of the series created by Steve Zaillian. During a complicated time in the world, no one can be trusted, but Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott) still has a mission to follow, and he'll stop at nothing to get what he wants.

The premise of Ripley is based on Patricia Highsmith's successful novel, "The Talented Mr. Ripley", which follows the titular character as he is sent to convince an important figure's son, Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn), to return home. However, upon arriving at Dickie's home, Ripley realizes that he feels jealous about the people who live there, becoming fascinated with Marge Sherwood (Dakota Fanning), a close friend of Dickie's. Without finding a better solution to his problem, Ripley begins to meticulously imitate Dickie, scaring the people he was supposed to protect.

Taking into account how lucky they were to get an impressive cast for their Ripley adaptation, Netflix began to heavily promote the series based on the star power it will bring to the screen. The first trailer for the series made it explicitly clear that Marge doesn't trust the new visitor, setting the stage for the conflict that has entertained audiences for more than half a century. Besides creating the television series, Zaillian wrote the screenplays for it, and he also directed every episode of the story. The filmmaker previously worked as a writer on The Irishman, Martin Scorsese's acclaimed film about a criminal network with plenty of ambition.

The Talented Cast of 'Ripley'

Adapting a story as powerful as the one told in the pages of "The Talented Mr. Ripley" always requires an immense amount of talent, which is why Zillian and Netflix decided to cast Andrew Scott, Johnny Flynn and Dakota Fanning. Scott was recently praised for his performance as Adam in All of Us Strangers, a haunting love story between two men where nothing is as it seems. On the other hand, Fanning recently appeared as Emma Collins in The Equalizer 3, the final installment of Robert McCall's (Denzel Washington) journey as a dangerous vigilante.

You can check out the new posters from Ripley above, before the series premieres on Netflix on April 4.