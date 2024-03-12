The Big Picture Andrew Scott will bring his own unique flair to the character of Ripley in the upcoming Netflix series.

The new still from the show hints at a mysterious and intense monochrome drama taking place in the 1960s.

Scott's approach to the complex character involves avoiding strict labels and judgments to keep Ripley fascinating.

After watching Andrew Scott’s brilliant performance in last year’s All Of Us Strangers, fans are eagerly waiting for his next rodeo as the Talented Mr. Ripley. The Netflix limited series is based on Patricia Highsmith's 1955 crime novel and is billed as a re-imagining of 1999 movie of the same name starring Matt Damon, Jude Law, and Gwyneth Paltrow. The hype around the series has been gaining momentum since the first trailer dropped, now as the release date nears, more interesting details about the psychological thriller are trickling down, heightening the audience’s interest.

Empire Magazine has unveiled a new still from the series that sees Scott in a workshop with walls adorned with masks, and weapons among other things. The black-and-white color scheme adds more depth to both the setting and Scott’s expressions as he seems quite uncertain while interacting with someone off-screen. While the image doesn’t give away much it flaunts the tone of the series and will intrigue fans further.

Andrew Scott Will Put His “Own Stamp” on the Character

Image via Empire Magazine

While the misadventures of Mr. Ripley are well known Steven Zaillian’s eight episodes long thriller will showcase Mr. Ripley in a cool, crisp monochrome drama. Set in 1960, the series follows Tom as he’s hired by a wealthy New York man to travel to Italy to pursue his son to return home. Upon taking the job, Tom will take the “first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder.”

Speaking of his character's complexities, Scott said, “You have to be respectful, but not too reverent, because otherwise there’s no point in doing this.” As an actor, he’s more interested in exploring why Ripley remains so fascinating for audiences. “You’ve got to put your own stamp on it. Some people will like this version, and some people will like other versions, and that’s okay. What you have to do is understand why this character remains so fascinating for people.”

As for his approach towards the character Scott thinks, “to characterize him with any very particular neuroses would be a mistake. I never wanted to look at him as a psychopath. I didn’t want to label his sexuality too much. I didn’t want to just diagnose him with anything.” Adding that the “challenge was not to judge him.” Supporting Scott in the cast are Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf, Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood, Eliot Sumner as Freddie Miles, and more.

Talented Mr. Ripley will debut on Netflix on April 4. You can know more details about the series with our guide here.