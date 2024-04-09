Editor's note: The below contains minor spoilers for Netflix's Ripley.

Although the development of colorized film is one of the most important developments in cinematic history, many modern filmmakers still choose to use black and white as their preferred format. Whether it's meant to evoke feelings of a particular period in history or to create a striking visual palette, shooting in black and white can be an interesting creative choice that differentiates a project through its aesthetics alone. Modern filmmakers like Joel and Ethan Coen and Pawel Pawlikowski have used black-and-white visuals to their advantage, but shooting an extended television series without color was an unprecedented move. However, showrunner Steven Zaillian and cinematographer Robert Elswitt made the choice to film Netflix’s Ripley in black and white as a tribute to the original novel it's based on.

Ripley A grifter named Ripley living in New York during the 1960s is hired by a wealthy man to begin a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder. Cast Andrew Scott , Johnny Flynn , Dakota Fanning , Pasquale Esposito Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

‘Ripley’ Is Inspired by Classic Film Noir

Ripley is based on the classic novel The Talented Mr. Ripley by Patricia Highsmith, which follows the adventures of a charismatic con man who gets away with a series of murderous crimes. The novel was most famously adapted for the big screen in 1999 by director Anthony Minghella, but Zaillian and star Andrew Scott wanted to ensure that Netflix’s Ripley was distinct from every previous adaptation of the material. Even though many of the other films in the series have been critically acclaimed, Scott stated that he wanted to “ignore all that and try to create our own particular version of it.”

Ripley is most distinct for its monochrome style, which cuts out the inherently beautiful Italian landscapes and vibrant colors of New York City in the 1960s. Removing such aesthetic beauties could have been a detriment to the film’s visual flare, but Zaillian revealed that his adaption of Ripley was inspired by film noir classics of the 1940s. The showrunner “knew from the beginning” that Ripley should have a “high contrast film-noir style,” as it was befitting of the “sinister and quite dark” nature of the story. Utilizing such stark and foreboding visual language through black and white helps to create suspense, even when there is little action on-screen.

Compared to other versions of Highsmith’s novel, Scott’s performance as Tom Ripley resembles that of a noir anti-hero. Unlike Damon’s interpretation in The Talented Mr. Ripley or Dennis Hooper’s role in The American Friend, Scott’s Ripley is not incredibly verbose and rarely explains how he orchestrates his plans before he carries them out. It’s a largely silent performance in which the audience is forced to pay attention to the subtle shifts in his behavior and line delivery; this is particularly evident in the show’s third episode, "III Sommerso," in which Ripley takes Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn) out on a boat and promptly murders him. The foreboding sense of tension created in the sequence resembles that of a classic mystery movie, with the black and white bridging the thematic connection.

‘Ripley’s Use of Black and White Allows Andrew Scott’s Performance to Shine

While previous adaptations of Highsmith’s story spent more time developing the supporting characters, Ripley is almost entirely focused on its titular character. According to cinematographer Robert Elswitt, best known for his work on several Paul Thomas Anderson-directed films, the black and white puts focus on Scott’s internalized performance. Elswitt said that Scott “had such an expressive face,” which “dominates the series in a way.” By adding in different lighting setups of “medium close-ups and tight close-ups,” Elswitt added that it “was always fun to find an interesting way of creating contrast and shadows on his face.” Cutting out any distracting details from the background allowed the series to isolate Scott’s performance and focus on his subtleties as an actor.

One of the most unique creative decisions in Ripley is the idea of setting several sequences within the titular character’s head. A series of elaborate flashbacks to Rome in 1606 featuring the Baroque painter Caravaggio draw parallels to Ripley’s crimes; he’s also haunted by the ghostly presence of both Dickie and his other victim, Freddie Miles (Eliot Sumner). According to Zaillian, Ripley used its black-and-white visuals to peer into the main character’s subconscious and to "be close to Tom as much as we could." Ripley is a unique con man story, as Tom is conning himself as much as he is other people.

‘Ripley’ Differentiates Itself From Other Patricia Highsmith Adaptations

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Compared to the films inspired by Highsmith’s novels, Ripley is the most accurate adaptation of the original source material to date. Zaillian’s decision to film Ripley in black and white stems from his loyalty to the original source material; he stated that “the edition of the Ripley book I had on my desk had an evocative black-and-white photograph on the cover,” and that he “held that image” in his mind when he first began developing the series. Given that Zaillian associated the book with black and white, it makes sense that the series attempts to recreate the images that had filled his thoughts from the very beginning.

Although The Talented Mr. Ripley used the beautiful landscapes and architecture of Italy, Zaillian felt that a colorful depiction of the natural backgrounds could detract from the story's sinister nature. He “just couldn’t imagine that taking place in a beautiful Italian setting with bright blue skies and colorful outfits,” and he “didn’t want to make a pretty travelog” by fleshing out the depth of color. It was a savvy creative decision, as any inherent beauty that comes with the novel’s setting is erased; the viewer is forced to look at the sinister underbelly of Italy’s illustrious high-class scene.

While the use of black and white can occasionally be seen as “pretentious,” Ripley is arguably a more prestigious project than anything Netflix has released in recent years. Making such a bold visceral choice was certainly a risk, but given the strong praise the series has received thus far, it appears to be one that paid off.

