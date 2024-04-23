Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Netflix's Ripley

Andrew Scott is certainly one of the most exciting actors working today, as he continues to choose interesting projects from accomplished auteur filmmakers. Scott may be known for his iconic reinterpretation of Moriarty in Sherlock and being the “Hot Priest” in Fleabag, but his heartbreaking performance in Andrew Haigh’s romantic drama All of Us Strangers proved he could reach even greater emotional depth. Nonetheless, Scott’s performance as the titular con artist in Netflix’s Ripley stands as one of his greatest achievements yet; he manages to deliver an interpretation of the iconic character that is unique compared to the many other great actors who have occupied the role. Although Scott has rightfully earned significant acclaim for his work, Eliot Sumner’s performance as Freddie Miles is Ripley’s greatest scene-stealer.

Who Is Freddie Miles in Netflix's ‘Ripley?'

Ripley is not the first adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s novel The Talented Mr. Ripley, as there have been five other movies centered on the Ripley character. However, Steven Zaillian’s Netflix series has the benefit of telling its story over the course of eight episodes, and thus is able to delve more deeply into the supporting characters within the original story. Freddie Miles is a wealthy playwright who travels throughout Europe, carefully crafting a close personal friendship with Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn) and his girlfriend Marge Sherwood (Dakota Fanning). Dickie is rather reclusive and picky about who he spends his time with, but he finds Freddie’s knowledge of the arts intriguing.

Unlike previous adaptations of the material, Ripley does not characterize either Dickie or Freddie as entirely likable characters; Freddie represents the disillusionment of expatriates who are ignorant of the privileges that their wealth gives them. While Ripley only occasionally delves into its “eat the rich” themes, Sumner gives a brilliant performance that characterizes how Freddie has become indulgent as a result of freedom. Freddie claims that art serves as a means of escapism from the mundanity of existence, but there’s nothing about the character’s life that seems all that punishing to begin with. Sumner’s ability to show Freddie’s complete unawareness of reality makes for an interesting piece of context that helps ground Ripley within the counter-cultural themes of the 1960s.

The extended running time of Ripley means that there is more attention paid to Ripley’s dynamic with Dickie prior to the shocking murder that turns the series in a much darker direction. While Marge has her suspicions about their new companion’s intentions as he begins to dominate Dickie’s life and attention, Freddie is the only character who sees through Ripley’s facade from the very beginning. One of the most notable moments of the series is Ripley’s first conversation with Freddie in the episode "II Seven Mercies," in which they share a meal with Dickie and discuss plans for the Christmas holiday. Sumner characterizes Freddie’s reaction to the idea of Ripley joining Dickie as one of surprise and dismay; it’s as if Freddie’s entire opinion of Dickie has been negated as a result of his association with someone like Ripley. It’s one of the few moments of cheeky humor within a very dark series.

‘Ripley's Eliot Sumner Heightens the Netflix Series' Tension

Anyone familiar with the basic outline of the novel knows what is to come, but Ripley creates more tension by focusing on the chemistry between Sumner and Scott. Ripley has grown so attached to Dickie and obsessed with joining in his bohemian lifestyle that he considers anyone else within their close circle to be an enemy; while he is easily able to misdirect Marge by taking an interest in her writing endeavors, he’s less successful in diverting Freddie’s suspicions about his real intentions. Every encounter between Ripley and Freddie only fuels the idea that the situation is unsustainable, as the facade will only last for so long. The series gains even more momentum thanks to the sharp dialogue between Freddie and Ripley.

Although Freddie plays an important role in the story prior to the shocking twist in the third episode "III Sommerso," Sumner is given a more significant role in the series in the aftermath of Dickie’s murder. Ripley manages to occupy an apartment in Rome, but Freddie continues to persist, failing to believe the narrative that Dickie left abruptly without informing any of their mutual acquaintances. Despite the limited screen time that they shared with Dickie prior to his death, Freddie knows that leaving abruptly was not in character for their friend. It's unclear how someone Freddie barely knows has come to dominate Dickie's life and take responsibility for his actions. Sumner may not be physically imposing, but they do a great job at cornering Scott and forcing him to open up. The show's malevolent sound design only electrifies the tension.

The confrontation between Sumner and Scott is one of the series’ most tense moments; Freddie immediately recognizes that Ripley is a con artist, as the narrative he presents has innumerable logical gaps. Ripley’s abrupt decision to bludgeon Freddie to death reveals a greater depravity to the character. Dickie’s murder was one that he had planned for some time, but killing Freddie was an instinctive decision made out of necessity. It's a surprisingly disturbing moment. Although Freddie certainly has irritating qualities early on, the viewer is left to empathize with the high-functioning playwright after seeing them murdered in such a brutal fashion. The shock that the viewer feels upon seeing Freddie's death only underlines how truly demented Ripley is; he's willing to cut any life short if it doesn't fit within his plans.

‘Ripley’ Keeps Its Characters Sexually Ambiguous

Freddie Miles is a character who has been portrayed by many great performers, including the late great Philip Seymour Hoffman in the 1999 movie. While Hoffman portrayed Freddie as an erratic and somewhat comical figure, Sumner creates a more intelligent and enigmatic depiction that adds depth to what would have otherwise been a secondary character. It’s a performance that manages to steal the scene in each sequence, despite the relatively brief time that Sumner is on the screen.

While both Purple Noon and The Talented Mr. Ripley alluded to a romantic connection between Ripley and Dickie, Ripley manages to keep its characters’ sexuality rather ambiguous. It’s suggested that Freddie shared the bed with a male character, but the series does not go out of its way to make a comment on the character’s sexuality. Regardless, casting a non-binary performer of Sumner’s talent in the role is a positive piece of representation that helps make the sexual undertones of Ripley even more ambiguous.

