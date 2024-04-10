The Big Picture Ripley's showrunner hints at the potential for more seasons beyond Ripley's Italian adventure.

Andrew Scott similarly discussed what it would take to bring back the series for a second season.

The series is based on a series of novels by Patricia Highsmith.

The eight-episode season of Netflix’s Ripley covers the entirety of the con artist’s Italian adventure, but that doesn’t mean the series has officially concluded. Showrunner Steve Zaillian told The Wrap that there is a potential to continue the crimes of Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott). The first season adapts Patricia Highsmith’s book, The Talented Mr. Ripley, notably adapted as a feature film in the late ‘90s. Starring Matt Damon at the beginning of his career, the film takes viewers on a sleek vacation full of murder and deceit.

Netflix's Ripley takes a slightly different tactic in adapting the same source material. Shot in black and white, the project spans several episodes in a deep dive into the original novel. Scott does not disappoint as the slick forger. His charisma is a main selling point of the series and could be an entry point for more material. “I think other ones are certainly possible,” Zaillian noted. “We have the rights to all the books, so we could do it. I’ll need a little break but yeah, I think he’s a good enough character that you could do more.”

Highsmith ultimately wrote five books with Ripley at its center. Each book follows the same narrative function. Ripley continues with his crimes, each time getting close to being discovered. This structure could lead to a very fruitful series for the streaming platform.

‘Ripley’ Took A Long Time To Reach Audiences

While audiences may thirst for more stories in this fascinating world, Ripley did not occur in a vacuum. Zaillian mentioned to Collider that it takes time to create this story, saying:

“I would do it again if I was able to, but by that I mean, do I have another five years to do it? I’d have to think about that aspect of it. But in terms of the character continuing, yes, I think there’s a lot more with Tom Ripley. Tom Ripley goes through a lot of changes over the course of the five books, and they’re all interesting, so, yeah, absolutely.”

Scott agrees that taking a break would be instrumental in ensuring that if another season ever came to fruition, it would maintain the same level of quality. 2024 was a busy year for the actor who, in addition to putting out Ripley, also made All of Us Are Strangers. He told Collider in a separate interview a vacation would be necessary before embarking on more content.

“I feel like [Ripley’s] been so long in the making and the gestation period has been so long. There are two things that I’m really focusing on. One is getting the show out. I’m so excited for people to finally get to see it. And the second thing that I’d like to do is to take a holiday."

That said, Scott is open to considering more content, with one caveat: “I’ll think about all those other things after I’ve had a Piña Colada or two.”

For now, fans can get their fill of Tom Ripley by watching all eight episodes on Netflix.

