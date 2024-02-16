Rise-and-fall narratives are exactly what they sound like from the name alone: stories that show someone making a name for themselves, acquiring a level of power or influence, and then eventually losing it. Sometimes, these stories focus on a group of characters or perhaps even an entire institution/industry, but they most commonly look at individuals. This type of story is as old as time, because such narratives tend to belong to the broad genre of tragedy, the origins of which go back to Ancient Greece.

In more recent times (at least as long as cinema's been around), such stories have often been associated with the gangster genre, though certainly not exclusively. The following movies aim to demonstrate this, showcasing a range of crime movies and non-crime movies that have some sort of rise-and-fall narrative front and center. These films - all dealing with the gaining and then loss of power, wealth, or influence - are ranked below, starting with the good and ending with the all-time greats.

10 'Napoleon' (2023)

Director: Ridley Scott

There have been countless movies made about Napoleon Bonaparte over the last 100 years, with something like 1927's Napoleon focusing on his early years and rise to power, and something like 1970's Waterloo being all about his downfall (by focusing on the titular battle). Ridley Scott's 2023 film Napoleon, however, aims to give a broad overview of the emperor/military commander's entire life, thereby showing how he rose to power and then ultimately lost it.

The execution of the theatrical version of Napoleon leaves something to be desired, as it has to rush through many things (and leave out certain events entirely) to condense one dramatic life into a single movie. Still, Joaquin Phoenix is up to the task of playing this figure over many years, and though this can't be called an exhaustive Napoleon movie by any means, as far as overviews of the man's life go, it could certainly be worse.

9 'The Public Enemy' (1931)

Director: William A. Wellman

If an old-school gangster movie features James Cagney in a starring role, there’s a very good chance that it’s going to be a classic. This is the case for The Public Enemy, which could be called genre-defining for crime/gangster movies as a whole. As an early example of this sort of narrative centering on someone involved in a life of crime, it may have been bested in grit and intensity by later films, but by the standards of 1931, The Public Enemy certainly impresses.

Cagney plays one half of a young gangster duo, with both men – childhood friends – starting out doing petty crime, moving onto bigger and better things, yet ultimately finding unchecked ambition to be their undoing. It laid the groundwork for how a tragic character arc within a gangster movie should function, and is one of many films from the 1930s that, when assessed together, show it to be something of an early golden age for the genre.

8 'BlackBerry' (2023)

Director: Matt Johnson

It feels as though lately, there’s been a trend of movies that have the feel of biopics, yet seem to center on brands rather than individuals. Recent films like Air and Tetris are part of this trend, and at first glance, BlackBerry seems to be, too. However, watching the film shows it to be something far darker, funnier, and – arguably – better than other “brand” movies as of late, mostly because the story at its core is one that’s ultimately about failure.

Air glorifies Nike products, and Tetris does the same for the titular game, but BlackBerry shows how the people involved with inventing and marketing BlackBerry phones inevitably brought about their own undoing through a mix of hubris and greed, also not helped by some bad luck. It’s an underrated and very well-acted movie about a product that’s since been discontinued, meaning it avoids leaving the bad aftertaste of feeling like a feature-length advertisement, too.

7 'Casino' (1995)

Director: Martin Scorsese

While Casino might not be one of Martin Scorsese’s very best crime movies, it is one of his most epic, and does tell a very compelling rise and fall story at its core. Part of this focuses on the life of one man, Sam Rothstein, the protagonist who chronologically starts with a decent amount, gains a lot, and then loses a good deal… but Scorsese is also interested in telling this familiar sort of narrative with a much wider scope.

Casino differentiates itself from other gangster movies – directed by Martin Scorsese or otherwise – by showing the way the mafia rose to take over Las Vegas, for a time, only for that influence and effective rule over an entire city to eventually fade away. The famed director does this by having a very fast-paced story that covers a great many years across a nearly three-hour runtime. The results are exhausting, sure, but there’s a certain thrill in seeing an entire criminal organization have a rise-and-fall story of sorts, rather than only being about a single criminal (or a gang of criminals) going through the same.

6 'Babylon' (2022)

Director: Damien Chazelle

It’s unlikely many people have compared Casino to Damien Chazelle’s divisive 2022 movie Babylon before… until now! Casino looks at how the mob ruled Las Vegas for a time and then lost influence over it, while Babylon looks at how the world of cinema was ruled by silent movies and silent film actors for a time, until it wasn’t, with the advent of the talkie in 1927 ultimately changing everything for everyone within an entire industry.

And sure, Babylon begins with the silent film industry already being popular and the status quo, but two of the main characters – Manny and Nellie – both break into the industry while silent films are popular, and ultimately find their lives changed (generally for the worse) when such films go out of fashion. Babylonshows how cruel Hollywood is, and how quickly individuals within it can rise and fall… as well as the way an entire industry is run can feel like everything, only to suddenly fall away and make people become obsolete in an instant.

5 'The Roaring Twenties' (1939)

Director: Raoul Walsh

Even if The Public Enemy might be slightly more well-known, The Roaring Twenties is arguably the superior 1930s gangster movie, and one that shows the classic rise-and-fall gangster movie narrative at its best. Honestly, both movies already feel comparable due to James Cagney starring in both, and, broadly speaking, they have super similar premises, given both focus on a pair of friends entering the world of crime, thriving for a time, and then experiencing things falling apart.

The Roaring Twenties benefits from taking that somewhat familiar premise and telling it in an even more compelling way, and it also helps that not only does it feature Cagney, but Humphrey Bogart is in this too. Both are excellent, the filmmaking holds up remarkably well for a film of this age, and, overall, The Roaring Twenties is about as good as Golden Age of Hollywood crime movies get.

4 'Boogie Nights' (1997)

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Boogie Nights does have a central character in Eddie Adams (AKA Dirk Diggler), but the film as a whole takes a look at the rise and fall of an entire industry, seen at least partly through his eyes. Specifically, it’s about how the adult film industry rose in popularity (and even prestige) throughout the 1970s, only for the tide to turn once the 1980s came around and times/social attitudes changed.

It’s remarkable that Paul Thomas Anderson was able to explore such a wide-scale story (and with such a great cast) in only his second feature film, but Boogie Nights is confidently made and as endlessly compelling as it is surprisingly coherent. It ranks among the best movies of the 1990s, and is also one of the best examples of how to tell a broad rise-and-fall story about an entire industry/way of life without also belonging specifically to the crime genre.

3 'Scarface' (1983)

Director: Brian De Palma

1932 saw the release of one very compelling version of Scarface, but it’s the 1983 update/remake by Brian De Palma – and starring a bombastic Al Pacino – that’s arguably the best of the two. Even without this story being told before, 1983’s Scarface does carry with it a sense of inevitability that some may perceive as predictability, given how it shows a main character rising to comical heights, ensuring his eventual downfall feels all but guaranteed.

Yet it’s impossible to resist Scarface or see it as anything other than a shock to the system, because it commits wholeheartedly to being a bombastic and in-your-face modern tragedy (well, modern by 1980s standards; its aesthetics can be charmingly dated now) and feels quintessential as a result. When it comes to the archetypal gangster storyline being told here, few movies can claim to have told it as well as Scarface tells it.

Scarface Release Date December 9, 1983 Director Brian De Palma Cast Al Pacino , Steven Bauer , Michelle Pfeiffer , Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio , Robert Loggia , Miriam Colon Runtime 170 Main Genre Crime

2 'Citizen Kane' (1941)

Director: Orson Welles

A super-duper underrated movie that rivals The Beatles and The Sopranos as a thing that doesn’t get nearly enough love or attention – and only the coolest of the cool kids have heard of – Citizen Kane is an essential story about one man’s rise and fall. In fact, some would argue (again, only those with the know-how to have heard of this indie classic) that it might be the cinematic rise-and-fall story by which all others should be measured.

The central character is Charles Foster Kane, and the film mostly plays out in a series of flashbacks that show how he came from essentially nothing to become a wealthy newspaper publisher who obtained essentially everything. Yet this classic film shows that material possessions were never enough for Kane, and that his continual pursuit of unattainable things proved to be his undoing. It’s a perfectly-told tragedy, and rise-and-fall stories rarely rise this high themselves… not to mention doing so without falling (on its face).

Citizen Kane Release Date April 17, 1941 Director Orson Welles Cast Orson Welles , Joseph Cotten , Dorothy Comingore , Agnes Moorehead , Ruth Warrick , Ray Collins Runtime 119 Main Genre Drama

1 'Goodfellas' (1990)

Director: Martin Scorsese

The aforementioned Casino followed on from Goodfellas, and for as good as it was (and admittedly, it did have a wider scope), Scorsese's 1990 gangster movie is ultimately superior. In fact, this film could well stand as Scorsese's best, following the life of Henry Hill who admits to the audience, via narration and within the first few minutes of the film, that as far back as he could remember, he'd always wanted to be a gangster.

He makes good on this wish, becoming a gangster and finding that there are benefits early on to taking part in such a lifestyle, though there are also eventual consequences that mitigate many of the earlier thrills. Featuring amazing performances from a cast that includes Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, and an Oscar-winning Joe Pesci, Goodfellas successfully updates the classic gangster movie even better than something like Scarface, giving it a level of edge, grit, and surprising dark humor - all the while feeling like more than just a cautionary tale - that all adds up to make one classic film.

