Disney has just released a new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ exclusive film Rise, which is set to be released on June 24. The film will tell the extraordinary but true story of Giannis, Thanasis, and Alex Antetokounmpo, three brothers who endured impossible odds to achieve success in the NBA.

"When one person in the family scores, the whole family scores." So seems to be the credo of the Antetokounmpo family, who have a tight bond and a unified dedication to raising each other up. The family's story begins after Charles and Vera Antetokounmpo emigrate from Nigeria to Greece in hopes of bringing renewed prosperity to their family. However, as they struggle to provide for their five children, they are also faced with harassment from both the Greek government and its people. As they work to obtain Greek citizenship in order to bring their eldest son from Nigeria into the country, they face consistent roadblocks.

As the family struggles to get by, the brothers Giannis, played by Uche Agada, and Thanasis, played by Ral Agada, play basketball in their free time, and they soon find that they are exceptionally skilled in the game. After they are noticed by an agent, Giannis is entered into the NBA draft as a long shot. Both Giannis and Thanasis end up playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, and end up helping them to their first championship in fifty years. Meanwhile, Kostas joins the Los Angeles Lakers. Needless to say, the odds of one person making it in the NBA are slim, but for three brothers to not just make it to the league, but to prosper, are astronomical.

But maybe that's why Rise was made, because sometimes the truth is stranger and more extraordinary than fiction. And the Antetokounmpo family has a story that begs to be told. Their story is one of both incredible struggle and extraordinary success, one which might be considered too outlandish to believe if it weren't actually true.

Along with Ral and Uche Agada, the film stars Dayo Okeniyi, Yetide Badaki, Manish Dayal, and Taylor Nichols. Rise was directed by Akin Omotoso and written by Arash Amel. The film was produced by Bernie Goldmann. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Douglas S. Jones served as the executive producers.

Rise will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on June 24. Until then, you can check out the new trailer below.

