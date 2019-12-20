‘Rise of Skywalker’: Anthony Daniels & Joonas Suotamo Share Creature Acting Advice

A personal favorite component of many of the Star Wars films is the abundance of practical creature work – droids included. Anthony Daniels has been playing everyone’s favorite etiquette and protocol droid, C-3PO, since the franchise began with A New Hope back in 1977 and Joonas Suotamo had the honor of sharing the role of Chewbacca with the late, great Peter Mayhew in The Force Awakens before taking over in full for The Last Jedi, Solo: A Star Wars Story and now Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

With the new film celebrating its global release on December 20th, I recently had the chance to sit down with Daniels and Suotamo to talk about working on The Rise of Skywalker and also about the great value of a creature actor. Find out what advice the pair would give to aspiring creature performers in the video interview at the top of this article. They also weigh in on Baby Yoda, highlight some Rise of Skywalker unsung heroes and reveal the Star Wars character they’d most like to role-swap with.

Anthony Daniels and Joonas Suotamo: