Watch: Oscar Isaac Recalls Anthony Daniels’ Last Day on ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

We know two things about C-3PO in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker so far: One is that he’ll have red eyes for some reason and will bid a fond farewell to his friends, and the other is that Anthony Daniels will once again reprise his role, much as he’s done throughout the entirety of the Skywalker Saga and beyond. We’ll have to wait until December 20th to see how C-3PO’s story continues (or ends?), but thanks to Oscar Isaac‘s inside info, we have an idea as to how Daniels’ last day on set played out.

While at the SiriusXM studios, Isaac sat down with Dalton Ross to speak about the new Star Wars movie, his last day on set, and more. Turns out that Isaac’s last day was also Daniels’ last, which led to some awkward interactions on the part of the Poe performer. Here’s hoping there are many more Star Wars stories in Daniels’ future!

Isaac also talked about director J.J. Abrams bringing a bit more freedom to the set this time around; you can check out that story here. Here’s what Isaac had to say about his and Daniels’ last day on set:

Oscar Isaac’s last day on the set of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ was overshadowed by Anthony Daniels.

